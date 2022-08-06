Employment: the 9 areas in which Brazilians find work the most

Employment: the 9 areas in which Brazilians find work the most

Number of workers without a formal contract is a record: the highest since 2015

The most recent data on the Brazilian labor market reveal a scenario that may seem contradictory at first glance: an increase in the proportion of people working, but with lower wages — in addition to a record number of workers without a formal contract.

“It’s a glass half full or half empty, depending on how you look at it”, summarizes Bráulio Borges, senior economist at the LCA consultancy and an associate researcher at FGV IBRE.

The 9.3% unemployment rate, recorded in the April-June 2022 quarter, is the lowest for the second quarter since 2015, according to the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE). Commerce, civil construction, domestic services and other services are among the areas that account for greater job creation. (See below for a complete list of areas with the highest increases).

Borges pointed out that, “looking at the number of people employed, we haven’t seen the Brazilian job market in such a favorable situation for seven years.” However, he added that a more detailed analysis shows that “it is not such a good situation”, referring to aspects such as the 5.1% drop in real average income (R$ 2,652) in relation to the same period of the year. previous.

