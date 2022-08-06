End of the mystery! NASA explains origin of ‘string’ found on Mars

String? Noodle? aliens? After much speculation, NASA has published an article explaining the likely origin of a strange fibrous object recently found by the Perseverance rover on the surface of Mars.

The space agency says the object was part of the rover’s landing gear – which arrived on the red planet in February last year. The suspicion is that it is a piece of the thermal blanket used to regulate the temperature and protect the Perseverance during entry into the Martian atmosphere.

NASA explains that “string” is a type of polyester fiber, which ended up being shredded and shredded after being subjected to “strong forces”. As much as the object may have dropped in the air – during the landing procedure – it is more likely that it was carried by the wind after the fall to the surface.

As the object was not seen again two days later, NASA concluded that it is light enough to be easily carried through the air. It is worth remembering that the rover’s landing site –the Jezero crater– is regularly hit by strong gusts of wind. Even Perseverance had one of its weather sensors damaged by a sandstorm.

Rover landing on Mars

To get safely to the surface of Mars, the Perseverance rover – which is the size of a car – uses a complex landing system, which involves heat shields, parachutes, retro-rockets and even a type of crane, all of which work in a different manner. automatically and autonomously. The procedure can be seen in the video below:

After dropping Perseverance on the surface, the system flies away so that it lands a safe distance away from the rover.

Part of this landing system was photographed in April by the Ingenuity helicopter – which arrived on Mars along with Perseverance. In the image below, you can see that the equipment broke into several smaller pieces when it hit the surface.

Despite this wreckage being 1 km from the NASA rover’s landing site, the lighter components can invariably end up being blown away, as is the case with a piece of “aluminum foil” embedded between the rocks, as well as the fibrous object. newly photographed.

According to NASA, smaller pieces of the landing system have already been seen about 2 kilometers from the crash site. At least 6 pieces have already been catalogued.

The study of this debris is of interest to NASA, as it is possible to understand how these materials behave during the landing procedure, helping to improve the components of future missions.

In addition, there is concern about the increase in space debris on Mars, the possibility that these materials will contaminate samples collected from the Martian soil, as well as debris that could tangle with Perseverance and disrupt its operation.

