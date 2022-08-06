Espadrilles disappoint; technical movement potentiates fall

Alpargatas shares plunged 13% after the company reported a very weak result in its international operations and a good performance in the Brazilian market.

The fall in stocks was boosted by a technical effect: there are a lot of options on the paper close to expiration and strikewhich the market calls short gamma.

For the August 19 expiry date, the photo today shows 8.8 million open call options, with a strike of R$22.36 – yesterday, the share closed at R$22.38, very close to that price. exercise.

The stock started the day down, which caused the option delta – how many cents the option gains or loses in value for each real that the stock varies – to decrease, enhancing the selling movement.

As the bet on the stock price is very high, it is more likely that the investor has contracted the operation with several market makers.

Like the market makers always works at zero, when the paper opened down, they had to sell more paper to hedge the derivative and remain neutral.

The issue in Alpargatas is that the position was too big. Normally, Alpargatas PN moves, on average, 3.5 million shares per trading session.

“If the option goes from delta 0.5 to 0.25 due to a one-day fall in stocks, the market makers would have to sell 0.25 of 8.8 million, which would be equivalent to 2.2 million shares of Alpargatas, or two-thirds of what the paper trades per day,” summarized one manager.

In the second quarter, revenue from Havaianas Brasil grew 18.6%, driven by a 20.8% increase in revenue per pair, while volumes dropped 1.9%. At Havaianas International, volumes fell by 5.4% – in the US, the retraction was 36%; and in China, 40%. Revenue per pair increased by just 3.2% in constant currency.

For BofA, Alpargatas’ international business and the recently acquired Rothy’s, which had a loss of US$ 9 million in the quarter, continue to drag down the company’s results.

“Brazilian price/mix growth well outperformed our forecast, as did overall operating profitability in Brazil,” wrote analysts Robert Aguilar, Vinicius Pretto and Melissa Byun. “Unfortunately, these advances were more than erased by international performance as Alpargatas overhauls its US operations and Asia continues to be hit by lockdowns.”

“Whoever buys Alpargatas today is waiting for the company to grow in the international market, and the company is not delivering. It is an expensive paper and the market is getting tired”, summarized one manager.

Ana Paula Ragazzi