Even after the sanction, the nursing floor still faces uncertainty

posted on 08/06/2022 06:00



(credit: Minervino J?nior/CB/DA Press)

Sanctioned last Thursday by President Jair Bolsonaro, the law establishing a salary floor for nursing professionals can only be applied, at the moment, in health institutions in the private sector. Law 8,112/1990, which established the operation of public institutions after the 1988 Constitution, does not specify whether this type of guarantee should cover the employee’s salary or total remuneration, including bonuses. It will be up to each unit of the Federation to define this aspect.

“In the Federal District, the definition will be made with the government. Discussions in the Legislative Chamber will have to take place before the Budget Guidelines Law (LDO), to clarify whether the salary floor for nurses at the DF Health Department will apply above of the salary or remuneration of the servers”, explained the director of Practice of the DF section of the Brazilian Nursing Association (Aben-DF), Karine Rodrigues Afonseca.

For her, the ideal is that the floor considers the salary, and not the total remuneration. In this way, the salary of professionals would already reach the minimum value established in the new law, of R$ 4,750 for nurses, R$ 3,325 for nursing technicians and R$ 2,375 for assistants and midwives. She also highlights that, in the Federal District, the floor must be valid for a workload of 20 hours per week, since this is the normal working day among professionals in the category.

In addition, the source of the resources that will fund the new minimum wage for the category remains uncertain. In view of this, several associations representing nursing have mobilized to demand a definition from parliamentarians and the President of the Republic.

“The situation of the health sector is extremely critical, and the entities seek the support of the Public Power to find a solution that guarantees access to health for the entire Brazilian population”, says a note signed, among other organizations, by the Brazilian Federation of Hospitals (FBH).

“The Federation is not against, under any circumstances, the minimum wage for nursing. The big problem is: who will pay this bill? What is the cost? This is what makes us very concerned”, said the president of the entity, Adelvânio Francisco Morato.

According to the sector entities, the Nursing Floor Law (Law 14.434/2022) can generate an impact of R$ 22.5 million in the coffers of the federal, state and municipal governments, in addition to causing repercussions, also, for the private health sector.

For the president of FBH, the floor can drastically impact hospitals and health units located in isolated areas. Many of them go through financial crises and are the only alternative for care in the region where they are, says Morato.

“The Brazilian Federation of Hospitals (FBH) currently represents 4,200 hospitals. Of these, 55% have a capacity of up to 50 beds. They will not handle this impact. They will close and the population will be left unattended,” he argued.

*Intern under the supervision of Odail Figueiredo



