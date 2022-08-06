everything we know about monkeypox

Shutterstock / Disclosure Cases of so-called monkeypox are on the rise

Still without catching our breath from the Coronavirus pandemic, we are facing a new threat: smallpox. The worldwide outbreak of monkeypox virus infections

has been declared an international public health emergency by the WHO

(World Health Organization) in the last week and raises many doubts from both health professionals and patients.

I will put here the most frequently asked questions from patients on this topic and what we know so far.

Is it a new virus?



No, the monkeypox virus has been present in Africa since the 1970s. The novelty is the speed with which it has spread across continents, which could be the result of some mutation.

What are the symptoms?



Initially malaise, joint pain, weakness, indisposition, fever, sores and then body sores. They start out as reddish bumps that increase and take on the shape of a bubble, which grows and bursts. Then there is the formation of a dark shell that comes off and leaves a scar.

Where are the wounds?



They can appear anywhere on the body, usually in the region where there was contact with the virus. At the moment the most common sites have been hands, feet, mouth, vagina, penis and anus.

Is it a monkey virus and what passed to humans?



Despite the name “monkey pox”, these animals are infected by the virus just like humans. The animals that are truly hosts of the virus are rodents (mice and squirrels).

Is there a vaccine?



Not specifically for this virus yet. What exists is a traditional smallpox vaccine that has been shown to be useful for monkeypox as well. In September, Brazil will receive approximately 50,000 doses that will be applied to risk groups.

Is there medicine?



Yes, there is a remedy (Tecovirimat) that is applied to the traditional smallpox virus and that has been used for monkeypox. Treatment is by pills or in a vein and lasts for 14 days. For now, this remedy is restricted to people who are more likely to develop severe forms. The health ministry stated that Brazil will receive some doses of the drug soon.

How is the contagion?



Mainly by contact with the liquid eliminated from the skin wounds.

Is it a gay disease?



No, anyone can get infected. Today 90% of those infected are men who have sex with men because it has entered a kind of transmission chain, but soon it will be present in the entire population.

How can I prevent myself?



As contagion today is more frequent through sexual contact, we recommend reducing the number of partners as much as possible. For Monkeypox the condom is not efficient. Avoid public exposure in cases of suspicious symptoms, wash your hands and use alcohol gel. Do not touch objects, bedding or cutlery used by someone whose infection is very likely or confirmed.

Is there any test for confirmation?



Yes, there is an exam that is done on the fluid from the wounds. The chance of the result to be more faithful is when the bubbles are already present. They are pierced and the liquid is collected.