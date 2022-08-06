Ex-BBB Eliezer impresses by exposing hair transplant process: “I always wanted to”

<br> <img src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/gAzOW2YNZfU/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1 data-lazy-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/gAzOW2YNZfU/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&is-pending-load=1#038;ssl=1" srcset= class=" jetpack-lazy-image"><noscript><img class=lazy data-lazy-fallback=1 src="data:image/svg+xml,%3Csvg%20xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'%20viewBox='0%200%201%201'%3E%3C/svg%3E" data-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/gAzOW2YNZfU/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1></noscript><br> <svg xmlns=http://www.w3.org/2000/svg width=64 height=64 viewbox="0 0 24 24" fill=none stroke=#ffffff stroke-width=2 stroke-linecap=round stroke-linejoin=round class="feather feather-play-circle"><circle cx=12 cy=12 r=10 /><polygon points="10 8 16 12 10 16 10 8"/></svg></p><p> ” src=”https://youtube.com/embed/gAzOW2YNZfU” title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen><br>

Eliezer decided to share with his followers, moments before undergoing hair and beard transplant surgery. This Friday (05), the former BBB appeared on Instagram stories to explain the procedure and the reason for performing it.

“I came to Fortaleza (CE) to do something I always wanted to do. Have you noticed that my beard is very flawed? I have a futsal team on my face, two little hairs here and another two here. And my forehead has these indentations, and people think it’s baldness,” Eli began.

“I once went to kiss a girl, who said ‘we will never be able to have a child, because he will be bald’… -BBB

Eliezer will undergo another surgery

Last week, Eliezer revealed that he will undergo another surgery. To improve his breathing, the former BBB will operate a deviated septum. Eli even commented that he might miss his “pig laugh”, which became famous during BBB 22.

“My pig laugh could be because of this. Imagine if my pig laugh ends,” wrote the former BBB. Then the artist gave more details of the operation. “There is a high possibility that I will lose my laugh after the surgery. We don’t know why I laugh, but because this sponge swells up a lot, in addition to making me breathe poorly, that’s why I always have a stuffy nose. As this curvature keeps squeezing this part, I get a stuffy nose all the time and it gives me a headache,” explained Eliezer.

