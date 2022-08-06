Ex-BBB performs intimate surgery and celebrates the result of the procedure

<br> <img src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/euX0opykep8/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1 data-lazy-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/euX0opykep8/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&is-pending-load=1#038;ssl=1" srcset= class=" jetpack-lazy-image"><noscript><img class=lazy data-lazy-fallback=1 src="data:image/svg+xml,%3Csvg%20xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'%20viewBox='0%200%201%201'%3E%3C/svg%3E" data-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/euX0opykep8/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1></noscript><br> <svg xmlns=http://www.w3.org/2000/svg width=64 height=64 viewbox="0 0 24 24" fill=none stroke=#ffffff stroke-width=2 stroke-linecap=round stroke-linejoin=round class="feather feather-play-circle"><circle cx=12 cy=12 r=10 /><polygon points="10 8 16 12 10 16 10 8"/></svg></p><p> ” src=”https://youtube.com/embed/euX0opykep8″ title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen><br>

Vanessa Mesquita was champion of the 14th edition of the “Big Brother Brazil” and stated that he is feeling “jovial” after undergoing intimate surgery about two months ago. The procedure performed by the former BBB is called nymphoplasty and serves to reduce the labia minora with the intention of making them younger. And to celebrate the result of the surgery, Vanessa posed for a photo shoot in a sensual atmosphere.

+ For the first time, Gretchen talks about intimate surgery and draws the attention of fans

Joining the team of celebrities who underwent a procedure, Vanessa shared the records on social networks, where the model appears in a black bikini and short denim shorts. “My Vanessa is now jovialI’m still a little swollen, but the result is wonderful.

Vanessa Mesquita was almost part of the cast of “Ilha Record”

Vanessa Mesquita was quoted for reality on Record: “Ilha Record“. Alongside Liziane Gutierrez, Faby Monarca and Adriana Bombom, the ex-BBB’s name was highly speculated and quoted. However, after the premiere, the program did not take any of these names to the confinement of “Ilha Record”, which had its finalists leaked.

Read more about celebrity news:

+ Lumena puts on a flashy bikini to wiggle her big butt: “Can someone teach me?”

+ After Ana Furtado’s departure, Sensitiva predicts that Boninho will also leave TV Globo

+ Ivete Sangalo makes a comparison with her son and leaves the internet shocked by the similarity!