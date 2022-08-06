Ezra Miller is accused of running a cult that abuses women and attracts minors

Miller is involved in yet another controversy

After being involved in a series of controversies, Ezra Miller has emerged again in the news with unprecedented scandals to add to your collection. This time, elu is being accused of command a sect who abuses women and attracts minors. The allegations were made by friends of Miller, as reported by Business Insider, who expressed concern about his behavior.

According to the article, Oliver IgnatiusEzra’s former musical partner who has already been the victim of another controversy involving the actor, claims he saw Miller kissing the teenager Tokata Iron Eyes improperly. Like Ignatius, Tokata is also involved in another delu scandal, in which her parents accuse Ezra of assaulting and drugging their daughter. They both met when Tokata was just 12 years.

Business Insider also has accusations from women against Miller, who would be running a kind of sect in a house at Iceland. According to the article, Ezra lured them to the place using the power of his fame and committed several abuses from then on.

One of the victims claims that “there was a lot of psychological abuse” and another points out that “no one could disagree” of delu shares. In addition, Miller’s friends claim that he is experiencing intense stress and is traveling with a bulletproof vest because he believes he is being persecuted by the FBI and the supremacist organization Ku Klux Klan.

Despite all the controversies, it is worth remembering that the Warner Bros. has no plans to cancel the solo movie from Flashwhich is scheduled to debut in 2023.