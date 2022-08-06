Fake news: the millionaire conviction of Alex Jones for saying that the 2012 school shooting was fake

Abhishek Pratap 16 seconds ago News Comments Off on Fake news: the millionaire conviction of Alex Jones for saying that the 2012 school shooting was fake 0 Views

Alex Jones during his trial

Credit, Reuters

The founder of a website that disseminates conspiracy theories has been ordered to pay $4.1 million in damages after falsely claiming the 2012 school shooting was a hoax fabricated by the US government. .

The parents of one of the victims of the attack have filed a lawsuit seeking US$150 million (R$ 780 million) for defamation against Alex Jones, founder of the Infowars website.

They said they suffered harassment and emotional pain because of misinformation spread by Jones, who is a broadcaster.

In 2012, 20 children and six adults were gunned down at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut.

Tags

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Lightning strikes near White House, leaving at least 2 dead and 2 injured

Two people died and two were injured after lightning struck Lafayette Square park …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved