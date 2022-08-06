Fausto praises Corinthians fans and says that the support felt ‘only those on the field can tell’

The Argentine Fausto Vera was officially presented by Corinthians this Friday afternoon. At CT Joaquim Grava, the athlete returned to talk about the black and white fans and was happy to explain what he felt playing in front of Fiel.

Fausto had already said on another occasion that the white-and-white fans had a strong influence on his decision to settle with Corinthians. After having had three opportunities to take the field against Fiel, two of them at Neo Química Arena, Timão’s number 33 said that he has the opportunity to live such an experience and he can explain it.

“On the first day I arrived, the first thing I said was that the crowd was incredible, that the support you feel on the pitch can only explain who is in there. I was very happy for that, being inside the Arena is something incredible for me, a very beautiful experience. I think I can play good games, for now I focus on continuing to improve, playing better. I thank the fans for all the affection and when the rumors came out that I could come to Corinthians, I already had support through social networks, through the message they sent me. Very happy for that”, expressed the Corinthians fan.

Despite Fiel’s affection, Fausto does not live a Corinthians with easy moments. The midfielder debuted for the club in the 2-0 defeat against Atlético-GO away from home, but had a good opportunity at Neo Química Arena in the next game: he helped the team defeat Botafogo 1-0 and was able to see Fiel’s party . In the next game, shirt 33 saw another defeat, to Flamengo, now in Libertadores.

Fausto and his companions are getting ready to return to the field this Saturday. At 19:00, Corinthians will visit Avaí, in Ressacada, for the Brazilian Championship. Afterwards, the team goes to Rio de Janeiro, where they face Flamengo, for Libertadores, and starts a sequence that can define the alvinegro year.

