Fausto praises the reception made by the Corinthians group and explains the choice of shirt number

This Friday, Fausto was officially presented by Corinthians. The player gave a press conference at CT Joaquim Grava and talked about the adaptation at Timão. The Argentine praised the reception he received from the group.

“Stars here in the team, but since I arrived I was happy with what I saw, a united group, the club was very receptive to me. I stay with the group, they treated me well. As I said before, I come to do the best for the club, to show that I am up to the task and prepared, to be able to bring happiness to the fans together with them”, said Fausto.

The player was signed from Argentinos Juniors. According to the initial assessment of the My HelmCorinthians will pay around six million dollars, approximately 33 million reais, for 70% of Fausto’s federative rights.

Despite his young age, 22 years old, the player was captain of Argentinos Juniors, currently third in the national championship. Fausto said he had no expectations of being captain at Corinthians, at least at the beginning of his career with the white shirt. According to the midfielder, there are many experienced athletes in the squad.

“I was captain right there. It was new but we have great leaders, I’m going to behave little by little here with them, little by little I’ll integrate and I’ll help with whatever they need on and off the field”, said the Corinthians reinforcement.

Fausto will wear the shirt number 33 of Corinthians. The midfielder wore shirt number 5 at Argentinos Juniors, which belongs to Maycon in Timão. However, the player was sincere and declared that he does not care about the uniform number and praised playing for the Parque São Jorge club.

“It’s not a special number, no. At Argentinos Juniors and Argentina I used the 5 for the symbol, but here it’s from Maycon, he’s a great player, there was no way. It was available at 33 and I said ‘yes’, after all any number would be happy. The important thing is to be here and be able to show my football”, said the athlete.

Timão returns to the field this Saturday, at 7 pm, against Avaí, at Ressacada, in Florianópolis. The duel is valid for the 21st of the Brazilian Championship. Currently, Corinthians ranks second in the national competition.

