Candidate claims that former President Lula made early electoral propaganda during an event in Teserina, Piauí, which is prohibited before August 15th. | Photo: Ricardo Stuckert/publication PT

The candidate of the Novo party for the presidency of the Republic, Felipe d’Avila, filed a lawsuit against the presidential candidate of the PT, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, in the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), for alleged early electoral propaganda during an event in Teresina ( PI) last Wednesday (3).

In the dispatch, filed on Thursday (4) and to which the People’s Gazette had access, d’Avila’s defense claims that Lula, “in a public act of publicizing his candidacy and that of allies in the city of Teresina, carried out an act blatantly violating the electoral legislation by asking, expressly and explicitly, for votes in a prohibited period”. The representation also states that Lula also asked for votes from his allies in the region.

D’Avila’s representatives also mention that the Elections Law defines that electoral propaganda is only allowed after August 15 of the election year, establishing a fine ranging from R$5,000 to R$25,000.

The defense of Lula’s ticket was sought to comment on the representation, but has not yet responded to the report.