Fernando Haddad confirms choice of Lúcia França as candidate for vice in SP

Reproduction / Twitter @ProfLuciaFranca/

Professor Lucia França is a candidate for vice-governor of São Paulo, in a joint slate with Fernando Haddad



The former mayor of Sao Paulo, Fernando Haddad (EN) announced on the afternoon of this Friday, 5th, the name of Lucia France (PSB) as a candidate for vice-governor on its ticket in the race for the government of São Paulo. Confirmation takes place on the last day scheduled in the Electoral Justice calendar for party conventions and approval of candidacies for the 2022 elections. According to Haddad, Lúcia’s choice comes after many negotiations between the six parties that make up the left-wing alliance. “[…] In search of a woman to compose our ticket to the state government, I asked the PSB to indicate the name. The nomination came to me and I couldn’t give me greater satisfaction: the educator Lúcia França will be our deputy”, said the candidate, in a message shared on social networks. The definition of the candidate for vice marks once again the agreement between PT-PSB in São Paulo, which began with the withdrawal of the candidacy of Márcio França (PSB), Lúcia’s husband, to the local government, with a public declaration of support for Fernando Haddad and, on the other hand, the definition of the former governor as a candidate of both parties for the Federal Senate. Less than two months before the 2022 elections, Haddad leads the electoral polls for Palácio dos Bandeirantes, with 33% of voting intentions.