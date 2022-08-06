FGTS will allow some withdrawals until the end of 2022: see which ones

From this month until December, it is only possible to withdraw the FGTS provided for in the legislation, such as the birthday withdrawal

The Employee Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) is a worker’s right. And, in 2022, it gained prominence due to the extraordinary withdrawal of the FGTS, which allowed the redemption of up to R$ 1 thousand from active and inactive accounts of the fund.

In addition, it also gained notoriety due to the distribution of the FGTS profit to workers who had a balance in their accounts on December 31 of last year.

However, even this year it is possible to make other withdrawals from the FGTS. Check out:

Next FGTS withdrawals

In short, from this month to December it is only possible to withdraw the FGTS provided for in the legislation. Therefore, there will not be a new special modality, as was the extraordinary loot.

Situations where the government authorizes the withdrawal of the FGTS:

Employees or dependents with HIV;

Employees or dependents with cancer;

Workers or dependents who are in the terminal stage of life;

Dismissal without just cause;

Annulment of employment relationship by agreement between employer and employee;

Purchase of your own home, liquidation or debt amortization or payment of part of the housing financing installments;

Termination of the contract for an established period;

Total or partial closure of the company;

Termination due to the fault of the employer and employee or due to force majeure (if the company is affected by natural phenomena or fire);

Retirement;

Natural disasters, such as floods and wind, lightning, in which the state decrees public calamity;

Employees aged 70 and over;

Staying without a formal contract for three consecutive years;

In the event of the employee’s death, legally recognized dependents and heirs can carry out the withdrawal.

In addition to these situations, it is also possible to make the birthday withdrawal that allows the partial redemption of the fund balance.

According to the rule, workers born from August to December who joined the modality, will still be able to make the birthday withdrawal.

How do I know how much FGTS I have?

To find out what amount you have available in the FGTS, just access the Caixa Econômica Federal website with the Social Identification Number (NIS), which can be found in the work card, or download the FGTS app (available for Android and iOS).

