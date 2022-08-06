Fiesp President: There is no liberalism without democracy – 08/04/2022 – Market

“It is natural that Fiesp signs a manifesto in defense of democracy, since there is no liberalism, market economy or private property, values ​​so dear to the entity and the industrial sector, without there being legal certainty, whose essential pillar is democracy and the rule of law,” he told Sheet businessman Josué Gomes da Silva, president of Fiesp (Federation of Industries of the State of São Paulo), in a rare interview.

This Friday (5th) the organization publishes its manifesto “In Defense of Democracy and Justice” in advertisements in the country’s main newspapers, among them the Sheet.

107 entities subscribe to the text, including the Brazilian Federation of Banks (Febraban), the Brazilian Association of Infrastructure and Basic Industries (Abdib), the Brazilian Association of Vegetable Oil Industries (Abiove), the American Chamber of Commerce, Fecomercio and Sindusfarma, in addition to figures such as ex-president Michel Temer, jurist Miguel Reale Junior, ex-president of Fiesp, Luis Eulálio de Bueno Vidigal Filho and the current president of Bradesco bank, Octavio de Lazari Júnior.

In the manifesto, the entities defend respect for the popular vote in the presidential election, the harmony between the Executive, Legislative and Judiciary powers and defend the STF (Supreme Federal Court), “ultimate guardian of the Constitution”, and the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) , “which has conducted our internationally respected elections with full security, efficiency and integrity”.

“We shouldn’t be discussing, at this point in the championship, the electronic ballot box, but an agenda for the country, how to promote development,” Josué told Sheet. “There is no way we can ignore the insecurity created by contesting the reliability of the electoral system and the judiciary.”

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) has repeatedly attacked the STF and TSE and claimed, without evidence, that the electoral system was rigged and that it is not auditable. He does not commit to accepting the result of the election.

In his live last week, Bolsonaro criticized Josué and the manifesto, which he called a “political note in an election year”. The president said that the text defends “a thief” and referred to the fact that Josué is the son of former president Lula’s (PT) vice president, José Alencar (1931-2011).

“We have to defend what is central to democracy, the electoral process, which, even more so in Brazil, is a safe process, already amply demonstrated, and which has held elections since 1996 with success and without questioning”, said Josué.

The businessman mentions the tradition in the United States of the defeated candidate calling the winner, right after the results, to make the “concession”.

“And when that didn’t happen, we ended up seeing regrettable scenes like January 6th. We cannot accept that a January 6th happens in Brazil,” he said, referring to the fact that former US President Donald Trump did not accept defeat. for Democrat Joe Biden in the 2020 election.

Spurred on by Trump, a mob stormed the Capitol on January 6, 2021 to contest the election result, and the riot left five dead.

Fiesp president denies that the manifesto is partisan or that it defends Lula

Josué denies that the manifesto is partisan or in defense of former president Lula.

“Our manifesto is not partisan, it defends a value that serves the interests of both the right and the left, can the right win the election, and if it is questioned?”, he says. “It’s non-partisan, this is more than demonstrated by the arc of people who signed.”

All candidates will be invited to sign the manifesto, says Josué. Bolsonaro has already said he will not sign.

The president suspended meetings he would have with businessmen in São Paulo on August 11, including a trip to Fiesp to discuss proposals for the industry. The entity has already heard the candidates Simone Tebet (MDB), Ciro Gomes (PDT) and Luis Felipe Dávila (Novo). The three signed the Fiesp manifesto. Former President Lula should go to the entity on the 9th.

Josué sent a letter to the Presidency of the Republic reiterating the invitation for Bolsonaro to go to Fiesp.

“We would like to hear you present your ideas to our associates, and discuss the productive sector’s agenda. We want to talk to all candidates”, says Josué.

Fiesp will officially launch the entities’ manifesto on the 11th. On the same date, businessmen and members of civil society will launch a letter in defense of the Democratic State of Law at the USP Law School, in Largo São Francisco.

The document already has the support of more than 740,000 people, including bankers Roberto Setubal and Pedro Moreira Salles, co-chairs of Itaú Unibanco’s board of directors, and Candido Bracher, former president of the financial institution and now also a member of its advice.

Among the signatories of the business manifesto, in addition to the entities, are Armínio Fraga, former president of the Central Bank; former STJ minister Cesar Asfor Rocha, Celso Campilongo, director of the USP Law School and creator of the civil society manifesto, Antonio Machado de Barros, president of Instituto Talento Brasil, presenter Luciano Huck, president of Natura, Fabio Barbosa; the chairman of the board of Bradesco, Luiz Carlos Trabuco, the sociologist Neca Setúbal, shareholder of the Itaú group, Oscar Vilhena, Professor at FGV Law, Pedro Wongtschowski, Chairman of the Superior Council for Innovation and Competitiveness of Fiesp, Maria Herminia Tavares de Almeida, researcher of Cebrap, and unions such as the Central Única dos Trabalhadores (CUT) and Força Sindical.