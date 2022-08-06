first batch, with 322 pickups, is sold in 3 hours

The new Jeep Gladiator pickup has entered the Brazilian market on the right foot. With sales started yesterday (4/8), it only took three hours for the entire first batch available in the country to sell out. In total, 322 units were sold shortly after the vehicle was launched. This amount sold was the brand’s forecast until the end of the year.

The version launched in Brazil was the Rubicon, with a suggested price of R$ 499,990. Thus, the vehicle, which is a mix of a jeep and a pickup truck, earned the brand’s coffers R$ 160,996,780.00 in a few hours of sale. According to the brand, these vehicles will be delivered to buyers in 2022.

The new Jeep Gladiator

After years of waiting, the Jeep Gladiator was launched in the country in its best-equipped off-road version. The pickup that can be taken apart for a freer experience. That’s right, disassembled: the roof and doors can be removed, allowing the driver and passengers to have two different experiences, of comfort and freedom, in a single vehicle.

Bucket has a volume of one thousand liters Multimedia system has apps that help on the trails Even with the off-road vocation, the interior is very comfortable. Vehicle has a length of 5.59 meters “closed” vehicle

Ready for off-road

The Jeep Gladiator Rubicon brings under the hood a V6 block with 3.6 liters of gasoline. There are 284hp of power and 35.4kgfm of torque. The transmission is an 8-speed automatic.

There is, of course, a mega device to face off-road: we can start by talking about the Rock-Track traction system, which brings 4×2 (rear), 4×4 Auto (on demand), 4×4 Part- Time (with 50% for each axis) and reduced 4×4.

Do you like the automotive world? Then check out the VRUM Youtube channel

The Tru-Lok electronic system allows you to lock the rear differential or simultaneously the front and rear, providing torque only to the wheels with traction. The front stabilizer bar can also be disconnected at the touch of a button, indicating when more suspension travel is needed.

The pickup has robust Dana 44 axles. Multilink suspensions are independent on both axles. The 17-inch wheels “shoe” mixed-use tires. The Jeep Gladiator Rubicon faces flooded stretches of up to 76 cm.

Click here and check out Vrum’s full report on everything you need about the new Jeep Gladiator Rubicon.

See also Vrum’s video about the Jeep Wangler, the “brother” of Gladiator: