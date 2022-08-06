First case of monkeypox is confirmed in Uberlândia | Mining Triangle

The Minas Gerais State Health Department (SES-MG) confirmed the first case of monkeypox in Uberlândia. The information was confirmed on the afternoon of this Friday (5).

Also according to SES-MG, another four cases are considered suspicious. With the confirmed case, the city reached 10 notifications of the disease, five of which were discarded. The folder also reported that all notifications are being monitored by municipal departments.

In a note, the City Hall of Uberlândia reported that it was notified of the case and follows the criteria for monitoring and follow-up according to the protocol for infectious diseases.

“The Municipal Health Department clarifies that it has already been officially notified of the positive case and that, at the moment, it follows the criteria for monitoring and monitoring patients, according to protocols for infectious diseases, while awaiting the elaboration of more specific standards for Monkeypox by the from the State Department of Health (SES-MG) and the Ministry of Health.”

According to SES-MG, 81 cases of Monkeypox confirmed by laboratory tests carried out by the Ezequiel Dias Foundation (Funed). Another 158 cases were ruled out, 291 are suspected and 2 cases were classified as probable.

A confirmed case that was in hospital follow-up for monitoring of other serious clinical conditions died on July 28. This is a 41-year-old male patient, resident in Belo Horizonte and born in Pará de Minas.

All confirmed cases are in males, aged between 21 and 55 years, in good clinical condition.

What is monkeypox?

Monkeypox is a rare viral disease transmitted by close contact with an infected person.

Transmission can occur in the following ways:

By contact with the virus: with an infected animal, person or materials, including through animal bites and scratches, handling wild game, or the use of products made from infected animals. It is not yet known which animal carries the virus in the wild, although African rodents are suspected of playing a role in transmitting smallpox to people.

with an infected animal, person or materials, including through animal bites and scratches, handling wild game, or the use of products made from infected animals. It is not yet known which animal carries the virus in the wild, although African rodents are suspected of playing a role in transmitting smallpox to people. From person to person: by direct contact with bodily fluids such as blood and pus, respiratory secretions or wounds from an infected person, during intimate contact – including during sex – and when kissing, hugging or touching parts of the body with wounds caused by the disease. It is not yet known whether monkeypox can be spread through semen or vaginal fluids.

by direct contact with bodily fluids such as blood and pus, respiratory secretions or wounds from an infected person, during intimate contact – including during sex – and when kissing, hugging or touching parts of the body with wounds caused by the disease. It is not yet known whether monkeypox can be spread through semen or vaginal fluids. by contaminated materials who have touched bodily fluids or wounds, such as clothes or sheets.

who have touched bodily fluids or wounds, such as clothes or sheets. From mother to fetus through the placenta.

through the placenta. From mother to baby during or after childbirth, by skin-to-skin contact.

during or after childbirth, by skin-to-skin contact. Úulcers, sores or sores in the mouth they can also be infectious, which means the virus can spread through saliva.