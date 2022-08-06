First suspected case of monkeypox is registered in Caetité

Monkey pox. Ilustrative Photo

CAETITÉ – The Bahia Health Department (Sesab) is investigating a suspected case of monkeypox, in Caetité, in southwest Bahia. The Regional Health Center did not give further details about the patient, but confirms that it is investigating the clinical case compatible with monkeypox.

The nucleus reported that the patient remains in home isolation, but the state of health was not detailed. The Municipal Health Department of Caetité confirmed that there is a suspicious patient, however, nothing confirmed by Sesab.

Bahia has already confirmed 13 cases of the disease, in Salvador, Santo Antônio de Jesus and Ilhéus. Also according to the health agency, Bahia has 69 suspected cases of the disease.

These are notifications from the municipalities of Amargosa (1), Aratuípe (1), Barra (1), Caetité (1), Cairu (1), Camaçari (1), Camamu (1), Conceição do Coité (1), Conceição do Jacuípe (1), Cruz das Almas (1), Dias D’Ávila (1), Ibicaraí (3), Ilhéus (1), Itaberaba (3), Itapebi (1), Itiruçu (1), Jaguaripe (1), Jeremoabo (1), Juazeiro (1), Lauro de Freitas (2), Nazaré (1), Salvador (35), Santa Cruz Cabrália (1), Santa Cruz da Vitória (1), Santo Antônio de Jesus (1), São Sebastião do Passé (1), Serra do Ramalho (1), Ubaitaba (1), Vitória da Conquista (1) and Xique-Xique (1).