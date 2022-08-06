Flamengo receives a proposal from Europe and makes a decision on the future of Hugo Souza, who can leave the club

2020 Brasileirao Series A: Corinthians v Flamengo Play Behind Closed Doors Amidst the Coronavirus (COVID - 19) Pandemic
Hugo Souza may be leaving Flamengo. This season, the goalkeeper, who had gained space with Paulo Sousa, lost him again, becoming the third option in Flamengo’s goal after the arrival of Dorival Júnior.

Hugo is 23 years old and joined the Flamengo professional team in 2019, but only managed to get space the following year. However, after some good performances, Hugo made some mistakes and again lost ground.

Thus, after the arrival of Paulo Sousa, Hugo returned to acting, but the flaws again appeared and, after the arrival of the new coach, the goalkeeper was once again ‘relegated’ in the team, losing the position to the experienced Santos and Diego Alves.

Estoril formalizes proposal by Hugo Souza

Despite this, the goalkeeper shows morality in the Old Continent, being in the sights of some European clubs. One of them is Estoril, from Portugal, which, according to Globo Esporte, has just sent a proposal for the athlete to Flamengo.

The Portuguese team formalized a proposal to have the goalkeeper on loan, which, according to journalist Leonardo José, was promptly rejected by the Mais Querido board, which will only accept to negotiate the athlete in the form of a definitive sale.

In this way, Hugo can actually leave Mengão, however, only in case of a good proposal, since despite having little space, he is still seen as an important part of the club.

