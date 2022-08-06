Flamengo signs partnership with Surf Telecom and TIM





The largest MVNO operator in the country will deliver the largest mobile network in Brazil to the largest crowd in the world. Surf Telecom and Clube de Regatas do Flamengo signed a partnership and launched the first virtual operator aimed at red-black fans across the country, using TIM’s network. With competitive plans, flamenguistas will be able to be with their favorite team even when communicating, including free and unlimited use of applications, especially FlaTV+, and navigation on the recently launched 5G technology, in cities where the new network is now available.

Make your reservation and secure your FLA-CHIP!



In addition, the new operator will offer internet plans (without cuts), unlimited local and long distance calls to landline and mobile from any operator. Fans who are part of Flamengo’s partner-supporter program, Nação, will have exclusive advantages. “Flamengo has passionate fans all over Brazil and that’s why flamengo fans from anywhere in the country will be able to acquire the chip and have customized plans for them, being able to benefit on all platforms. The novelty was announced this Friday, the 5th, in Rio de Janeiro. Who is Flamengo is Flamengo until he dies!”, says Yon Moreira, CEO of Surf Telecom.

“This partnership brings to our fans the best telecommunications technology available in Brazil. We are very proud to bring this service to the Red-Black Nation”, says Rodolfo Landim, president of Flamengo.

The new agreement also reinforces the link between the club and TIM. The operator has a long relationship with Flamengo and has sponsored the team for over 10 years. Now, it makes possible the creation of an exclusive service for the red and black people. “We have the largest mobile network in Brazil and we are leading the launch of 5G in the country. Our innovation and investment in infrastructure will be available to fans through Surf Telecom and we are sure they will have an excellent experience”, says TIM CEO Alberto Griselli.

TIM is the largest provider of access network and infrastructure for MVNOs (mobile virtual operators) in the country, operating since 2011 throughout the national territory. The company believes in the potential of this business model, which reinforces the company’s innovative and pioneering character. Data from March 2021 estimate that 67% of companies operating in the MVNO market use TIM’s network to provide services. This corresponds to 87.6% of the customer base of all virtual mobile operators in Brazil.

For Yon Moreira, CEO of Surf Telecom, being alongside great brands like Flamengo is an honor and a great responsibility. “We are convinced that we will bring the best option in telephony to Mengão fans across the country”, he concludes.

ABOUT SURF TELECOM

Surf Telecom offers a white label solution of voice, data, broadband and long distance telephony connection services for brands to become operators. A company that promotes digital inclusion through the development of customized plans meeting the needs of the population in more than 5 thousand Brazilian municipalities, having today in its customer base more than 50 brands recognized throughout Brazil.

ABOUT TIM

“To evolve together with courage, transforming technology into freedom” is the purpose of TIM, a leading operator in mobile coverage and 4G presence. A pioneer in 5G tests, it is also ready to be the protagonist of the technology that will revolutionize different sectors of society, in line with its slogan: “Imagine the possibilities”. Committed to the best environmental, social and governance practices, it integrates important portfolios on the Brazilian stock exchange, such as Novo Mercado, S&P/B3 Brasil ESG and the Corporate Sustainability Index. It is listed in the Sustainability Yearbook 2022, which brings together the most sustainable companies in the world, and was the first operator to obtain ISO 37001 certification, against bribery. It is also part of the Bloomberg Gender Equity Index and leads, among companies in Brazil and in the global telecom sector, the Refinitiv Diversity & Inclusion Index. For more information, visit www.tim.com.br.

ABOUT FLAMENGO

Flamengo is the biggest football brand and the biggest multi-sport club in Latin America. Known for having the Biggest Fan in the World, with more than 42 million passionate red-blacks spread around the world, it was founded in 1895 and, since then, has collected titles in various sports over more than 125 years. In football, the club’s flagship, Flamengo is eighth Brazilian champion, three-time champion of the Copa do Brasil, biggest winner of the Carioca Championship with 37 titles, two-time champion of the Copa Libertadores and world club champion, cups raised by great football stars who wore the Manto Sagrado and, of course, for Nação Rubro-Negra, always acting as the 12th player. Currently, the club is recognized for having the most professional structure on the national scene. After years of planning, restructuring and investment in athletes, human resources and infrastructure, the club reaped the rewards and the numbers turned into sporting results, with achievements in football and Olympic sports, winning national championships in rowing, basketball, artistic gymnastics, water polo, artistic swimming and even eSports. In the last Olympic Games, in Tokyo, the Mais Querido had 11 representatives and made history with the unprecedented achievements of gymnast Rebeca Andrade and canoeist Isaquias Queiroz, both red-black athletes. The club’s popular anthem lives up to the moment that Flamengo has been experiencing in the last decade: “Whether on land or at sea, win, win, win”.