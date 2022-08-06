Fluminense returns to Maracanã after a month in a new game with a full house | fluminense

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago Sports Comments Off on Fluminense returns to Maracanã after a month in a new game with a full house | fluminense 1 Views

It’s time to kill the longing. After being away from Maracanã for almost a month, Fluminense returns home on Sunday to face Cuiabá, at 4 pm (Brasilia time). The team had not played at the stadium since Fred’s farewell, in the 2-1 victory over Ceará, and should see their fans repeat the good crowd, something that seems to have become a trend: this should be the fourth match in a row with more of 40 thousand fans at Maraca.

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

Until the last update of this article, more than 40 thousand tickets had already been sold for the duel, with the South, Lower East, Upper East and free sectors already sold out. The North sector, which is usually only open in high-demand departures, is already being marketed.

Fluminense’s last meeting with Maracanã was at Fred’s farewell — Photo: Leonardo Brasil/Fluminense

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!

In addition to the game against Ceará, which had an audience of almost 64,000 people, Fluminense also put more than 40,000 fans at Maracanã in the 4-0 rout over Corinthians, with almost 45,000 in attendance, and in the victory over Cruzeiro by 2 to 1, for the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, with 46 thousand tricolors in the stadium.

“It’s our home, closer to the fans, a different environment. Of course we miss playing there,” said Arias last Tuesday.

In a press conference last Thursday, Ganso also spoke about the lack of Maracanã for the players. The midfielder highlighted the importance of the warmth of the crowd, but also highlighted the strategic issue of using home games as an asset to grow even more in the Brasileirão.

– I miss Maracanã, being close to our fans, despite going to Volta Redonda. The last games were decisive. Let it reach 50, 60 thousand. We have a very long payback. If we continue this unbeaten record, making our score at home, we can reach the high point of the table, which is our goal – said Ganso last Thursday.

Goose in action for Fluminense at Maracanã — Photo: Alexandre Durão

Of the 18 games remaining until the end of the Brasileirão, Fluminense will play nine at home as home team, in addition to a classic with Flamengo. Until the end of August, the team will play at Maracanã three of the four games ahead.

Fluminense returns to Maracanã this Sunday against Cuiabá

Fluminense returns to Maracanã this Sunday against Cuiabá

The match should already assume at least the fourth position in the ranking of the largest audiences of Fluminense in this year’s Brasileirão. And, depending on the progress of sales, the fans may even dream of a top 5 audience for the team at Maracanã in 2022. The game that currently occupies fifth place is the duel with Corinthians, which took 44,782 fans to the stadium.

At the time, with the team in sixth position in the table, the club hit the 40 thousand tickets sold on the eve of the match, while now, with Fluminense in third position, the number was already reached two days before the game against Cuiabá. Check out the top five audiences below. Fluminense in the year and in the new Maracanã.

Largest audiences in Fluminense in 2022

matchchampionshipphasedatetotal audiencepaying audienceincome
Fluminense 1 x 1 FlamengoCarioca Championship 2022Final02/04/202269,76064,7092,938,488
Fluminense 2 x 1 CearáBrazilian Championship 202216th round09/07/202263,70757,8442,201,275
Fluminense 1 x 2 FlamengoBrazilian Championship 20228th round05/29/202257,91953,1132,137,932
Fluminense 2 x 1 CruzeiroBrazil Cup 2022octaves final06/23/202246,32543,5211,333,727
Fluminense 4 x 0 CorinthiansBrazilian Championship 202215th round02/07/202244,78241,9111,293,817

Largest audiences of Fluminense at the new Maracanã

matchchampionshipphasedatetotal audiencepaying audienceincome (in reais)
Fluminense 1 x 1 FlamengoCarioca Championship 2022Final02/04/202269,76064,7092,938,488
Fluminense 2 x 1 CearáBrazilian Championship 202216th round09/07/202263,70757,8442,201,275
Fluminense 1 x 2 FlamengoBrazilian Championship 20228th round05/29/202257,91953,1132,137,932
Fluminense 1 x 1 CorinthiansCopa Sudamericana 2019Wednesdays08/29/201957,70353,2372,339,750
Fluminense 1 x 3 FlamengoBrazilian Championship 201523rd round06/09/201555,99950,4682,311,160

Coming from six games away from home, one in Volta Redonda as home team, Fluminense won four matches and drew two, extending their unbeaten record to 12 games. Now, Fernando Diniz’s team is looking to go undefeated in the reunion with Maracanã in the duel with Cuiabá, at 16:00 (Brasília time), for the 21st round of the Brasileirão. Flu occupies the third position in the table, with 35 points.

+ Read more news from Fluminense

* With data from the spy Statistician.

🎧 Listen to the podcast ge Fluminense 🎧

Watch: all about Fluminense on ge, on Globo and on sportv

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Fulham vs Liverpool – Live – Premier League

Fulham vs Liverpool – Live – Premier League – Minute by Minute Earth Products Email …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved