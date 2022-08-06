For Larry Summers, Fed must pay a high price to control inflation

posted on 04/08/2022 19:32 / updated on 04/08/2022 20:45



For Larry Summers, Fed must pay high price to control inflation – (credit: Expert XP Disclosure)

Sao Paulo – Global inflation at high and more persistent levels, defying central banks, is one of the main problems in the economy cited by participants at the Expert XP 2022 fair, organized by XP Investimentos, in São Paulo. At the opening of the last day of the event, former US Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers was emphatic about this inflationary scenario of 1980s levels in developed economies.

In the assessment of the American economist, the Federal Reserve (Fed, the central bank of the United States) will pay a high price to control inflation. According to him, the Fed’s biggest mistake will be not recognizing that it made a mistake and contributed to the problem of current inflation, which is causing inflation in the US to reach current levels of 9.1% per year, returning to 1980 levels. that the monetary authority will do whatever is necessary to get inflation back on track, and for that, the monetary authority is willing to pay the price to control inflation, such as admitting an unemployment rate of 4% to 5%.

However, Summers believes it will take more than that. “I think they [o Fed] are still in denial about the price of all this”, said Summers, this Thursday (08/04), at the XP Investimentos event. “The biggest bet is that we won’t go through all of this without going through a recession,” he warned.

The former US Treasury secretary also acknowledged that the current moment is not being easy, but the type of crisis is not the same as in 1982 and warned about the fall in some commodity prices, because there are no guarantees that they do not rise again due to economic and geopolitical uncertainties.

In the case of the war in Ukraine, which helped to put even more pressure on inflation, especially in commodities – in a scenario of higher prices due to the covid-19 pandemic and supply shocks in production chains – Summers assessed that the end “is not must be close”.





strong dollar

The American economist recalled that, in this scenario full of uncertainty and volatility and changes in divergent monetary policies, the dollar tends to strengthen even more. “No wonder the dollar is very strong. A joke that has a kernel of truth, because the alternatives are not very good,” he said, citing the joke that says: Europe is a museum, Japan is an asylum, China is a prison and bitcoin is an experiment. “This all tends to support the value of the dollar,” he said.

*The journalist traveled at the invitation of XP Investimentos