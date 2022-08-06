FREE TV Kit with installation; find out who can apply and how

TV has always been one of the biggest sources of entertainment for Brazilians. The talk shows, for example, are on the air for hours during the weekend and are able to keep us busy for most of the day. Telenovelas, on the other hand, end up gaining the attention of people even in the other world. The soccer? There is no talk!

Although the number of people who like to stay on the internet has grown, it is impossible imagine the people of our country without access to TV. Therefore, it is not for nothing that the government has been trying not to let new technological advances change that.

For those who don’t remember, the 5G signal is coming to stay in Brazil. This is something that has also got a lot of people excited. In any case, it is precisely because of him that the TV signal will undergo some changes.

An upgrade will require a change to the hardware that people have at home. And how to do it? How much will it cost? Well, luckily for us, the Federal Government will be responsible for providing this upgrade.

The most advanced mobile internet of the moment is slowly arriving in the country, passing through one state at a time, so the government is investing so that the update of the TV signal can keep up with these developments.

The first states to receive fifth-generation internet are Minas Gerais, Paraíba, Distrito Federal, Porto Alegre and Rio Grande do Sul. All starting in big cities, then spreading to others.

The idea is to get everyone access to the free kit so that it can be used on TVs before the 5G signal takes effect.

And to be able to do something of this magnitude, the government met with Brazilian telephone operators to form an organization called Siga Antenado.

The organization’s proposal is to help the population in this moment of transition in technology. Still don’t know? This moment of transition has already begun. If you are in an area where this is possible, you can order your kit now, as it will arrive and be installed correctly. free.

To have access to the equipment, what the person needs to do is be properly registered in CadÚnico, that is, be up to date with the government’s Cadastro Único, which is where they know who should or should not receive benefits.

Anyone who is deemed fit to have access to the kit must enter the Siga Antenado website and apply there. The person can also call 0800-729-2404 if they prefer.

You will need to use the Social Registration Number (NIS) or CPF. After the contact, the person will receive the device along with its free installation.