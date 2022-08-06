French brings together 22 Brazilians and R$ 1.9 billion in reinforcements

Against all expectations, the French Championship managed to keep for the new season, which started yesterday, its biggest attraction: the attacking trio of Paris Saint-Germain, formed by Kylian Mbappé, Lionel Messi and Neymar.

The continuity of Mbappé in Paris, after a soap opera that lasted a few years about a possible transfer to Real Madrid, is a great victory for Ligue 1, which is still trying to ward off the “ugly duckling” images of the biggest national championships. of Europe and exporting league of young talents.

The “Blog do Rafael Reis” prepared a complete x-ray with the main information about the new French season so that you can follow over the next few months everything that will happen in the world of football that won the last Cup.

Duration: 38 rounds, from August 5, 2022 to June 4, 2023

Participants: 20 clubs

Current champion: Paris Saint-Germain (86 points)

New teams: Toulouse, Ajaccio and Auxerre (champion, runner-up and third place in the second division, respectively).

Greatest champions:

1 – Saint-Étienne: 10 titles (last in 1981)

2 – Olympique de Marseille: 9 titles (last in 2010)

Paris Saint-Germain: 9 titles (last in 2022)

4 – Monaco: 8 titles (last in 2017)

Nantes: 8 titles (last in 2001)

6 – Lyon: 7 titles (last 2008)

7 – Bordeaux: 6 titles (last in 2009)

Reims: 6 titles (last in 1962)

9 – Lille: 4 titles (last in 2021)

Nice: 4 titles (last in 1959)

Brazilians:

22 (six fewer than last season, lowest since 2014/15)

LYON (4): Henrique Silva, Lucas Paquetá, Tetê and Thiago Mendes

LILLE (3): Alexsandro, Ismaily and Léo Jardim

MONACO (3): Caio Henrique, Jean Lucas and Vanderson

PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN (3): Marquinhos, Neymar and Rafinha

NANTES (2): Andrei Girotto and Fábio

NICE (2): Danilo Barbosa and Dante

AUXERRE (1): Jubal

CLERMONT (1): Neto Borges

LORIENT (1): Igor Silva

MARSEILLE OLYMPIQUE (1): Gerson

TOULOUSE (1): Rafael Ratão

Ball Market

The transfer window runs until the 1st of September. So far, €358.1 million (BRL 1.9 billion) has been spent on signings and €328.2 million (BRL 1.7 billion) has been raised in player sales and loans.

Top 10 most expensive boosters

1 – Vitinha (M, POR, Paris Saint-Germain): 41.5 million euros

2 – Nuno Mendes (LE, POR, Paris Saint-Germain): 38 million euros

3 – Arthur Theater (Z, BEL, Rennes): 19 million euros

4 – Renato Sanches (M, POR, Paris Saint-Germain): 15 million euros

Takumi Minamino (MA, JAP, Monaco): €15 million

6 – Mohamed Bayo (A, GUI, Lille): 14 million euros

7 – Mattia Vitti (A, ITA, Nice): 13 million euros

8 – Breel Embolo (A, SUI, Monaco): 12.5 million euros

9 – Alexis Beka Beka (V, FRA, Nice): 12 million euros

Nordi Mukiele (LD. FRA, Paris Saint-Germain): 12 million euros

Pau López (G, ESP, Olympique de Marseille): €12 million

The 10 clubs that invested the most

1 – Paris Saint-Germain: 106.5 million euros

2 – Olympique de Marseille: 62.4 million euros

3 – Nice: 33 million euros

4 – Lens: 28.2 million euros

5 – Monaco: 27.5 million euros

6 – Rennes: 19 million euros

7 – Reims: 16.1 million euros

8 – Lille: 16 million euros

9 – Troyes: 11.5 million euros

10 – Lyon: 8.5 million euros

first round

Yesterday:

Lyon 2 x 1 Ajaccio

Today:

12pm – Strasbourg vs Monaco

4pm – Clermont vs PSG

Tomorrow:

8am – Toulouse vs Nice

10am – Lille vs Auxerre

10am – Lens vs Brest

10am – Montpellier vs Troyes

10am – Angers vs Nantes

12h05 – Rennes vs Lorient

15:45 – Olympique de Marseille vs Reims

where to watch

Disney owns the rights to broadcast the French Championship and will air its matches on ESPN channels. All competition matches will also be broadcast on the STAR+ streaming platform.