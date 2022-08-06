Gabigol’s sister appears crying on the web and vents about loneliness: “It’s destructive”

<br> <img src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/gAzOW2YNZfU/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1 data-lazy-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/gAzOW2YNZfU/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&is-pending-load=1#038;ssl=1" srcset= class=" jetpack-lazy-image"><noscript><img class=lazy data-lazy-fallback=1 src="data:image/svg+xml,%3Csvg%20xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'%20viewBox='0%200%201%201'%3E%3C/svg%3E" data-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/gAzOW2YNZfU/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1></noscript><br> <svg xmlns=http://www.w3.org/2000/svg width=64 height=64 viewbox="0 0 24 24" fill=none stroke=#ffffff stroke-width=2 stroke-linecap=round stroke-linejoin=round class="feather feather-play-circle"><circle cx=12 cy=12 r=10 /><polygon points="10 8 16 12 10 16 10 8"/></svg></p><p> ” src=”https://youtube.com/embed/gAzOW2YNZfU” title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen><br>

This Friday afternoon (05), Gabigol’s sister, Dhiovanna barbosa, used Instagram Stories to vent to his followers. When answering a question from an internet user, the influencer published a photo with tears in her eyes and talked about loneliness.

“I always had a lot of problems for feeling alone and for never feeling like I had someone real by my side. It’s destructive. I always got attached to the people who hurt me precisely because I didn’t know how to fill this gigantic void that exists inside me, and that made me sicker and sicker (really) “, he began.

“Nowadays, after many crises, depression, bad thoughts, even worse attitudes, I try my best to remember the real Dhiovanna, who will one day feel loved and fulfilled: without needing anyone. Having ‘everything’, as you say, often means nothing. Nothing at all!” she added.

Shortly after announcing the end of Rafaella, Gabigol appears with a new affair

The line moved fast! Shortly after announcing his breakup with influencer Rafaella Santos, the football player Gabriel Barbosa You already have a new romance. The player’s new affair is the model Nathalia Dinizwho spent a few days in Rio de Janeiro during that week and ended up meeting Gabigol.

According to information from the portal “Gossip do Dia”, the model watched the Flamengo game last Wednesday (13) in the player’s box. The couple had known each other for some time, however, during Nathalia’s time in Rio, the two became more and more together. Even after the football match, Gabigol and the model appeared together at a party that took place at the player’s house.

