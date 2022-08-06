Galaxy M51 still worth it? Discover data sheet and current price | Cell

The Galaxy M51 is a Samsung phone with an impressive 7,000mAh battery. The technical sheet stands out for the possibility of being away from the socket for two days, which continues to draw attention, even almost two years after its launch. The smartphone was launched in 2020 for R$3,499 and is currently seen for R$1,629 on the internet (R$1,870 off). In the following lines, know its main attributes. These are essential data to say if it’s still worth getting a Galaxy M51.

It is worth remembering that, since then, successors of the device have come. The Galaxy M52 costs around R$1,799 on Amazon. The most current model in the lineup is the Galaxy M53, available on the South Korean manufacturer’s website for R$2,299.

🔎 What are Samsung’s 5G phones? List brings compatible models

2 of 8 The Galaxy M51 was launched in 2020 — Photo: Disclosure / Samsung The Galaxy M51 was launched in 2020 — Photo: Disclosure / Samsung

📝 Are Galaxy smartphones resistant? Join the conversation on the TechTudo Forum

3 of 8 Samsung Galaxy M51 — Photo: Playback/Samsung Samsung Galaxy M51 — Photo: Playback/Samsung

In general, the design of the Galaxy M51 is very similar to that found in other Samsung devices. It is a bar-shaped smartphone, with a body and sides made of plastic. This choice is not bad, since the material can help absorb impacts. The back cover has a glossy finish, in white and black. The biometric sensor is integrated into the power button for easy finger access.

The downside is the IP certification, which is absent on the M51. Therefore, it is worth the warning: keep the device away from dust and water splashes.

The Galaxy M51’s screen is also worth mentioning. It is a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus screen. The Super AMOLED features more vivid and vibrant colors, in addition to spending less energy on the device. “True” black, for example, is well visualized on screens of this type. The screen quality should also benefit from the Full HD+ resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels) to display sharp and vivid images.

The device also has Gorilla Glass 3+ protection, against scratches and bumps on the screen. But there is, however, no increase in the screen refresh rate. There is no notch either, as the front camera is housed in a hole centered at the top of the screen.

4 of 8 The Galaxy M51 offers a quad camera set — Photo: Playback/Samsung The Galaxy M51 offers a quadruple camera set — Photo: Playback/Samsung

The Galaxy M51’s camera set is located in a module on the back of the phone. Samsung has included two powerful sensors, a 64 MP on the main camera, and a 32 MP on the front camera, in addition to the ultra wide and macro lenses – for wide-angle or close-up shots – and the depth sensor for images with the portrait mode.

Both the main module and the selfie sensor have HDR and can record videos in 4K resolution, but there is no mention of image stabilizers. There is also the possibility of using a digital zoom of up to eight times and slow motion of up to 240 FPS in HD resolution.

Check out the Galaxy M51 camera array:

64 MP main (f/1.8)

12MP Ultra Wide (f/2.2)

5 MP macro (f/2.4)

5 MP depth sensor (f/2.4)

32 MP front sensor (f/2.2)

Despite the cell phone box stating that the storage is 128 GB, in practice, Samsung delivers 106 GB, with the rest used for the device’s system. And if the user finds the value modest, it is also possible to use a microSD card of up to 512 GB to assist. The card occupies its own place, without interfering with the two spaces for the SIM cards.

5 of 8 The processor of the Galaxy M51 is a Snapdragon 730 — Photo: Disclosure / Samsung The Galaxy M51 processor is a Snapdragon 730 — Photo: Disclosure/Samsung

The processor embedded in the Galaxy M51 is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 730. The chip has eight processing cores that can reach speeds of up to 2.2 GHz. The performance should be good in everyday use, even in games.

The cell phone should work without crashes or stutters, as it also has 6 GB of RAM. This combination of processor and RAM should guarantee good performance in games like Free Fire and PUBG.

6 of 8 Galaxy M51 battery promises two full days of autonomy — Photo: Disclosure / Samsung Galaxy M51 battery promises two full days of autonomy — Photo: Disclosure / Samsung

The biggest highlight of the Samsung Galaxy M51 is its battery. It has a capacity of 7,000 mAh, a number found only in the Galaxy M62, among Samsung’s latest devices. In daily use, the cell phone should reach two days of use without having to resort to a charger, depending on the intensity of use. And Samsung ensured that charging would be fast by including a charger with 25 W of power in the smartphone box.

The M51 can also be used to charge other devices and accessories, as it has the possibility of reverse charging.

Android system version

7 of 8 The Galaxy M51 is expected to receive Android 12 in 2022 — Photo: Marcela Franco/ TechTudo The Galaxy M51 is expected to receive Android 12 in 2022 — Photo: Marcela Franco/ TechTudo

The Galaxy M51 was originally released with Android 10. The phone already has an update released for Android 11 and is expected to receive a new update for Android 12 in 2022, according to a list released by Samsung. Along with the new Android, the device should also receive the One UI 4 Interface, more fluid.

The duo with Android 12 and One UI 4 promises to bring improvements in security and privacy by giving the user the option to use temporary permissions for apps, screen recording and scrollable screenshots. The Galaxy M51 will be able to receive security updates until 2023, as per Samsung’s update policy.

8 of 8 The Samsung Galaxy M541 is compatible with Samsung Pay — Photo: Playback/Samsung The Samsung Galaxy M541 is compatible with Samsung Pay — Photo: Playback/Samsung

Among the additional features of the Galaxy M51 are the fingerprint reader integrated into the power button and the possibility of using Samsung Pay, Samsung’s payment method that uses NFC to make payments by approximation. In addition to the aforementioned NFC, the cell phone can use 2.4 and 5 GHz Wi-Fi networks and its Bluetooth is version 5.0.

Two other highlights of the device are the 3.5 mm jack for headphones and the FM radio, two features that have been missing from more recent smartphones.

Price and where to buy the Galaxy M51

Although it is an interesting option for those looking for a powerful battery without giving up other aspects, the cell phone is no longer officially sold by Samsung. It was succeeded, in national territory, by the Galaxy M52, and more recently, by the M53. O TechTudo already made a comparison between these devices. Despite this, the Galaxy M51 is available in online retail for around R$1,629.

Samsung Galaxy M51 datasheet

Screen Size: 6.7 inches

Screen resolution: Full HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels)

Main Camera: Quad, 64, 12, 5 and 5 MP

Front camera: 32 MP

System: Android 10

Processor: Snapdragon 730 (octa-core up to 2.2 GHz)

RAM memory: 6 GB

Storage: 128 GB

microSD card: yes, microSD up to 512GB

Battery Capacity: 7000mAh

Dual SIM: yes

Dimensions and weight: 163.9 x 76.3 x 9.5 mm; 213 g

Colors: white and black

Start of sales in Brazil: November 2020

Price in Brazil: BRL 1,629

With information from Samsung (1/two) and versus