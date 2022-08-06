Genshin Impact cheat creators arrested and given sentences of up to 4 years

Three people were convicted after creating a cheat in 2021 that exploited the game’s system

HoYoverse’s popular Genshin Impact RPG – formerly MiHoYo, is also susceptible to creating cheats that explore game mechanics. Because it is a game with most features aimed at single player, it is not very common to see news about bans related to the game. However, HoYoverse takes the matter seriously and this week three people were sentenced to prison after selling a cheat which allowed obtaining items within the game.

The information was released this week by Chinese portals and points out that the The group’s leader got 4 years in prison and a fine of $50,000. The second criminal received a sentence of 3 years and 10 months and a fine of US$ 50,000, while another accomplice will be imprisoned for 1 year and 6 months, in addition to having to pay a fine of US$ 10,000. The case took place in June 2021 and the three had already been arrested at the time. Now with the sentence, the current prison time will likely be deducted from the sentence.

Genshin Impact cheat gave access to in-game items

The three managed to create a mechanism that hacked into the game’s system and allowed unlimited access to items – data doesn’t point out whether the items were equipment, in-game currency (primogems) for picking up characters, or both. Anyway, the three apparently sold 40,000 access keys to other users and made $300,000 in the process.

In addition to jail time and fine, information from Chinese portals points out that they returned to HoYoverse all the money obtained from illegally selling cheats. The 4-year sentence is quite severe and is apparently the first case of creating a cheats with such serious consequences. Something that is impressive, mainly because Genshin Impact is a gacha game with a very reduced multiplayer scenario.

It makes sense that HoYoverse would want to protect their property as best they can, especially if the passkey provided access to in-game currency (Primogem). Earning over $1 billion every six months, Genshin Impact is a gold mine for the company that is becoming one of the biggest names in the gacha gaming market.

…..

Are you thinking about buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons at major stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Source: Gamerant, Superpixel