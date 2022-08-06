Globo announces team for the World Cup; news is the return of Tiago Leifert

Globo released this Friday (5th) the list of the team that will cover the World Cup in Qatar on all its channels. The big news announced is the return of Tiago Leifert to the channel.

The broadcast will be made on four platforms: TV Globo, SporTV, Globoplay and ge. The list includes names of the team that will travel to Qatar and also the team that will cover Brazil.

The former BBB presenter will be responsible for broadcasts on Grupo Globo’s streaming platform, alongside referee commentator Fernanda Colombo. However, the journalist will not follow the competition in loco.

Names like Cleber Machado, Gustavo Villani, Everaldo Marques, Ricardinho, Mauricio Noriega and PC Vasconcellos will stay in Brazil, making the departures from Globo studios.

Check out the list of who goes to Qatar:

Narrators and commentators – Globo

Galvão Bueno

Luis Roberto

Ana Thais Matos

Caio Ribeiro

Junior

Roger Flores

Narrators and commentators – SporTV

Luiz Carlos Junior

Milton Leite

Lédio Carmona

Graphite

Paulo Vinicius Coelho

Pedrinho

reporters

Débora Gares

Eric Faria

Gabriela Ribeiro

Guilherme Pereira

Kiko Menezes

Carlos Gil

Edgar Alencar

Edson Viana

Felipe Brisolla

Guto Rabelo

Julia Guimarães

Marcelo Courrege

Pedro Bassan

Cup Central Team + Spectacular Sport

Lucas Gutierrez

Henrique Arcoverde