Globo announces team for the World Cup; news is the return of Tiago Leifert

Globo released this Friday (5th) the list of the team that will cover the World Cup in Qatar on all its channels. The big news announced is the return of Tiago Leifert to the channel.
The broadcast will be made on four platforms: TV Globo, SporTV, Globoplay and ge. The list includes names of the team that will travel to Qatar and also the team that will cover Brazil.
The former BBB presenter will be responsible for broadcasts on Grupo Globo’s streaming platform, alongside referee commentator Fernanda Colombo. However, the journalist will not follow the competition in loco.
Names like Cleber Machado, Gustavo Villani, Everaldo Marques, Ricardinho, Mauricio Noriega and PC Vasconcellos will stay in Brazil, making the departures from Globo studios.
Check out the list of who goes to Qatar:
Narrators and commentators – Globo
Galvão Bueno
Luis Roberto
Ana Thais Matos
Caio Ribeiro
Junior
Roger Flores
Narrators and commentators – SporTV
Luiz Carlos Junior
Milton Leite
Lédio Carmona
Graphite
Paulo Vinicius Coelho
Pedrinho
reporters
Débora Gares
Eric Faria
Gabriela Ribeiro
Guilherme Pereira
Kiko Menezes
Carlos Gil
Edgar Alencar
Edson Viana
Felipe Brisolla
Guto Rabelo
Julia Guimarães
Marcelo Courrege
Pedro Bassan
Cup Central Team + Spectacular Sport
Lucas Gutierrez
Henrique Arcoverde