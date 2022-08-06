Globo anticipates Saturday with Ciro Gomes on JN after withdrawal

TV Globo announced that it has brought forward the date of the interview with the candidate for the presidency of the Republic by the PDT, Ciro Gomes, to Jornal Nacional Previously scheduled for August 24th, it will now be on the 23rd. the candidacy of André Janones (Avante), who would be interviewed that day.

According to the network, “the change will ensure that the interviews are shown in the same time slot, since, on Wednesdays, ‘JN’ airs earlier due to football.”

The order of the hearings remains the same: the first candidate interviewed will be President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), on 08/22. Then, Ciro Gomes on 08/23, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) on 08/25 and Simone Tebet (MDB) on 08/26.

Also this Friday (5th), Globo confirmed the presence of Bolsonaro which was canceled after the president initially refused to go to the station’s studios, in Rio de Janeiro, to be interviewed.

Until 2014, the tradition was that hearings with presidents who tried for reelection were held at Palácio da Alvorada, in Brasília. However, after 2014, Globo defined that all presidential candidates should be interviewed in the same place to ensure equal treatment.

After Globo rejected the request of Bolsonaro’s advisory for the hearing to be held at the president’s residence, the president accepted the condition of going to the studios in person.