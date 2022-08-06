GloboNews defines details of newscast that will replace 4pm edition

GloboNews defined this Thursday afternoon (4) the last details that remained for the premiere of its new evening news, which will air on August 15, occupying the track that is currently filled by the 4 pm edition. The news channel hit the hammer and chose GloboNews Mais as the title for the news that will be presented by Júlia Duailibi and Tiago Eltz, in addition to a more conservative format than the other journalists of the station. The duo will spend most of their time on a bench, a concept that had been abolished since last year.

O Pop TV found that GloboNews Mais will focus on politics and economics, with the presence of reporters and commentators specialized in both topics. The new newscast is a direct attempt to face CNN 360º and the opinion programs of Jovem Pan News, which not infrequently go beyond the current 4pm edition. For the channel’s board, the decision to discontinue Christiane Pelajo’s television news brand after six years is seen as a necessary change to draw the attention of the public, already accustomed to the competitors.

Behind the scenes, the expectation was that the new newscast would follow the same pattern as CNN 360º, marked precisely by the presence of an anchor with a strong opinion and by the anticipation of news that later gained national repercussion. The predictions, however, were frustrated after the recordings of the first pilots. Sources of the report who accompanied the recordings point out that the novelty will be almost a deluxe version of Jornal Jovem Pan, with a square format and robotic presenters, who are limited to reading TP and calling commentators.

Internally, the GloboNews Mais presenter duo has been jokingly compared to Eva Byte, the virtual presenter of Fantástico between 2004 and 2009: Júlia Duailibi and Tiago Eltz have been identified as enemies of charisma and, for several people who followed the pilots, they are not even managing to be in tune with the television news. “Neither one has a strong personality. They are plastered”, says a source of the report, who mentions that the choice of the outdated format, with a bench, is precisely to hide the limitations of the duo.

Officially, Globo’s news channel should only disclose the title of the new newscast at an event next Monday (8), the day on which the station will record a special edition of Papo de Política and will present details of its new visual identity, exclusively revealed by Pop TV on the 19th of July. The graphic, as well as the successor to the 16h Edition, will go live just a week later, also on August 15th.