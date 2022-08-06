Gol implements air hub in Bahia with new national and international flights

Gol Linhas Aéreas will launch an International Flight Connection Center in Bahia. The company signed an agreement with the State Government, through the Secretary of Tourism (Setur-BA), which increases the number of national and international flights to Bahia destinations.

Teixeira de Freitas, Lençóis and Paulo Afonso are the new domestic destinations served, with ticket sales that will open within 30 days and flights starting between 75 and 90 days. On routes abroad, new lines will be opened from South America and Europe to Salvador, through Gol’s partner companies, with no defined deadlines yet.

According to Setur-BA, the air hub represents, in practice, a new impetus for the process of recovery in the Bahian economy, involving not only the generation of jobs and income with the operation of a new maintenance park, but also the expansion of the flow of national and foreign visitors due to the new flight connections.

In return for the State, the agreement provides for exemption from ICMS on services related to the implementation of the hub, involving the importation of aircraft, parts, acquisition of goods and equipment and purchase of kerosene used in aviation.