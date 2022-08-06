Haddad announces Lúcia França as vice on his ticket to the government of SP | Elections 2022 in Sao Paulo

The candidate for the government of São Paulo by PT Fernando Haddad announced this Friday afternoon (5) the educator Lúcia França (PSB) as a candidate for vice on his ticket.

The information was released by PT via social network: “After many negotiations with the six allied parties in search of a woman to compose our ticket to the state government, I asked the PSB to indicate the name. give me greater satisfaction: the educator Lúcia França will be our deputy”.

Lúcia is 60 years old and, in addition to being a professor, is a businesswoman, with a postgraduate degree in Educational Law and an MBA in Leadership. She was president of the Social Solidarity Fund of São Vicente (1997-2004) and of the state of São Paulo (2018), and maintainer of Colégio Novomundo, in Praia Grande, Baixada Santista, for 40 years.

The coalition is formed by the Brasil da Esperança Federation (PT, PC do B and PV), the PSB and the PSOL and Rede fronts). Haddad had been talking to Marina Silva, from Rede, to close the vice, but the former senator decided to run for federal deputy for São Paulo.

The former mayor’s candidacy had been confirmed by the PT on Saturday (23), at an event at the state’s Legislative Assembly (Alesp).

“We are talking to six parties that make up this unprecedented coalition, people with great experience and a desire to help the country get out of the crisis it is in,” Haddad said on Saturday.

At the convention, the nomination of Márcio França (PSB) as a candidate for the Senate on the ticket with the PT was also approved. He left the race for the state government on the 8th. PSB is part of the Brasil da Esperança Federation, along with PT, PV and PCdoB, so far. The PT is also negotiating the entry of Psol, which will announce its decision next Saturday (30th).

The event also had the participation of Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), candidate for vice president on the ticket with Lula, and his wife Maria Lúcia Alckmin. “All the parties here at the front, we have a great responsibility. The national election passes through São Paulo, not only because of the size of the state, which has almost a quarter of the Brazilian electorate, but because São Paulo is a sounding board, which happens here resonates throughout Brazil,” said Alckmin.

In the latest Datafolha poll, on June 30, Haddad led with 34%.

“Wait for the most democratic government from the point of view of the participation of women in this state,” said Haddad.

The PT also spoke of the national dispute and the ticket formed by Lula and Alckmin. “There isn’t a person who can compose a ticket today with Lula better than Geraldo Alckmin, there isn’t one in Brazil. A person with experience, democratic commitment. And the fact that he was Lula’s opponent during the democratic period only enhances him,” he said. Haddad.

This Saturday's convention also approved the nomination of Márcio França (PSB) as a candidate for the Senate.

Haddad holds a degree in law from the University of São Paulo (USP). Also at USP, he became a Master in Economics, with a specialization in Political Economy, in 1990, and a Doctor of Philosophy in 1996.

He was a professor of Contemporary Political Theory at the Department of Political Science at the Faculty of Philosophy, Letters and Social Sciences at USP, an investment analyst at Unibanco and a consultant at the Economic Research Institute Foundation (Fipe).

In 2001, he took over as chief of staff at the São Paulo Municipal Finance Department during the administration of Mayor Marta Suplicy. Two years later, he became special advisor to the Minister of Planning, Guido Mantega. Afterwards, he was Executive Secretary of the Ministry of Education and became Minister of the Ministry during the administration of former President Luís Inácio Lula da Silva.

In 2012, he left office to contest the municipal elections of São Paulo. He was mayor of São Paulo from 2012 to 2016, and PT candidate for reelection, but lost to the toucan João Doria. In 2018, he was the PT’s candidate for the presidency – he had 44.87% of the votes in the second round and lost to Jair Bolsonaro (then in the PSL).

Haddad is confirmed candidate for the government of SP by the PT