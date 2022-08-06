Haddad announces Márcio França’s wife as deputy for the government of SP

PT Fernando Haddad announced today the name of educator Lúcia França (PSB-SP) as his vice-president for the election to the government of the state of São Paulo, which will be held in October. The announcement was made by the former minister and former mayor of São Paulo on social media.

After many negotiations with the six allied parties in search of a woman to compose our ticket for the state government, I asked the PSB to indicate the name. The nomination came to me and I couldn’t be happier: the educator Lúcia França will be our deputy. Fernando Haddad

Lúcia França, 60, is the wife of Márcio França, the former governor of São Paulo, who gave up in July from running for the Bandeirantes Palace “in defense of democracy.”

She was born in the capital of São Paulo, but was raised in São Vicente, in Baixada Santista, the city where her husband leveraged his political career and was mayor for two consecutive terms. She has been a teacher since the age of 17 and maintains her own school, COC Novomundo, in Praia Grande (SP). (To read the full profile, click here)

Haddad had a preference for former minister Marina Silva (Rede) as his deputy, however, she recently announced her pre-candidacy for federal deputy for São Paulo and declined the invitation. Marina’s name could appease the imbroglio between PT and PSOL for nominations on the ticket, since the psolistas form a federation with the Rede.

wanted by UOLthe national president of the PSOL, Juliano Medeiros, said that he is not following the PT’s choice for vice, but that the party maintains its support for the government.

“The PSOL’s decision to support Haddad has already been taken. The PSOL will support Haddad, it will appoint Márcio França’s first substitute, which is me, and that’s it. There is no further debate on this topic”, he said.

Lula’s vice-presidential candidate and former governor of São Paulo, Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), celebrated the decision. He said that Haddad will be “very well accompanied” by Lúcia França.

“A plate prepared for SP. Count on me!”, wrote Alckmin on Twitter.

A survey by the Real Time Big Data Institute carried out with telephone interviews, contracted by TV Record and released this week, shows the former mayor in the lead for the government of São Paulo, with 33% of voting intentions in the main scenario in the stimulated poll — when the interviewee receives a list with the names of the pre-candidates.

Former minister Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans) and governor Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB) appear with 20% and 19%, respectively. Since the margin of error is plus or minus three percentage points, the two are technically tied.

Haddad is one of the names closest to former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) today. The PT leader has maintained as main allies in this year’s campaign those who were by his side during the 580 days he was imprisoned in Curitiba (PR). Haddad, who took over the PT’s candidacy for the presidency in 2018 in the face of Lula’s impossibility to run, is one of them.

He has accompanied Lula to part of the private and off-the-record dinners that the former president has with businessmen. He also articulated at his home, last Wednesday, a meeting between the former president and the deans of universities in the state.