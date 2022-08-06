Health plans ask Senate to change bill

rawpixel.com / Freepik Medical procedures outside the list may have to be covered by health plans

Health plan operators want to change in the Senate the bill approved last Wednesday (3), by the Chamber, which requires companies to cover procedures that are not part of the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS).

The proposal should be analyzed by the senators next week – if it is changed, the text returns for analysis by the deputies. The sector also fears increased costs for consumers with the project.

The project determines that the plans make procedures outside the ANS list if there is proof of effectiveness “based on scientific evidence and therapeutic plan”; there are recommendations from the Unified Health System (SUS); or there is a recommendation from at least one health technology assessment body (such as the US FDA).

The sector’s concern is to avoid using only “scientific evidence” to justify the coverage of certain treatments, as it understands that the expression is vague.

“We are not against the bill, but we are concerned about this alternative exception, which could allow treatments that do not exist anywhere in the world”, explained the president of the Brazilian Association of Health Insurance Companies, Renato Casarotti.

He defends adding the requirement of scientific evidence to the need for approval from a renowned international agency.

In practice, the project overturns a June decision of the Superior Court of Justice (STJ) that established an exhaustive character for the list of ANS procedures. As a result, companies are no longer obliged to cover treatments not provided for in the list, with some exceptions.

The ANS list lists 3,368 health events, including consultations, exams, therapies and surgeries, in addition to medications and orthoses/prostheses linked to these procedures.

greater unpredictability

Casarotti stated that, if the project is approved by the Senate and becomes law, all plans, individual, family and collective, will be more expensive. This is because, with the lack of predictability, it will be necessary to “price insecurity”, he says.

For José Luiz Toro da Silva, partner at Toro Advogados & Associados and president of the Brazilian Institute of Health Law, the most affected plans will be individual and collective.

“With the project, there is no way to price or know in advance how much will be charged next year. It is not possible to know the readjustment, because there is no predictability,” he added.

In a note, the National Federation of Supplementary Health (FenaSaúde) highlighted that it argues that any changes in legislation should preserve patient safety, based on evidence of the effectiveness of medical procedures. “For this, it is necessary to maintain the Health Technology Assessment process, which considers the effectiveness and costs of new incorporations”, he says.

Karla Guerra, legal coordinator of Aduseps (association of plan users), said that there are several types of procedures that are usually denied based on the role of the ANS and were only authorized in court. She cited two cases as examples: one about covering a material to be used to implant a prosthesis and, on another occasion, a cancer surgery. Cases like these could be authorized based on the law under discussion in Congress.

For Ana Carolina Navarrete, coordinator of the Health Program of the Brazilian Institute for Consumer Protection (Idec), the text reestablishes hypotheses of coverage of exams or health treatments.

“The decision of the STJ did not generate pacification on the subject. In fact, it created a very serious social problem that is having to be resolved by Congress and the STF”, he says.

According to experts, the STJ’s decision affected the treatment of plan users who have multiple sclerosis, genetic and psychic syndromes and autistic spectrum disorders, for example, preventing access to medication, home care, and home oxygen supply.

Administrative assistant Érika Soares, 40, underwent surgery to remove a malignant tumor. Now, to start cancer treatment with chemotherapy, she needs to perform a test known as a pet scan, which detects cancer cells in different parts of the body.

The procedure was denied twice by the health plan operator. She sought justice, but the exam, which costs more than R$ 5 thousand, was denied based on the decision of the STJ.

“The doctor would not have asked for this exam if it wasn’t necessary. I’m desperate, because the treatment has been paralyzed for a month”, says the patient.

Specialized lawyers explain that, since the STJ’s decision, there has been an increase in denials of coverage. “If the project is approved, denials of treatment would lose effect”, says Rafael Robba, a lawyer specializing in Health Law at the Vilhena e Silva office.