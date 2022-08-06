Helicopter crashes in SP and owner was CEO of XP bank; two died

The helicopter that crashed last night in the Jaraguá region, north of São Paulo, was operated by a company whose partner is José de Menezes Berenguer Neto, CEO of Banco XP. The fall victimized the pilot and co-pilot, according to the UOL.

The identity of the victims was not revealed, but according to the São Paulo SSP (Secretariat of Public Security) the two men were 36 and 47 years old.

The report found that there was no one from the company on the aircraft.

The accident occurred around 6:40 pm on Avenida Fernando Mendes de Almeida, near Rua José Lopes, in the Pico do Jaraguá region, and close to a farm.

According to the Fire Department, the fall happened near a high voltage tower.