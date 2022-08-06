Highlight in MLS in 2021, Vasco reinforcement already has experience in Serie B; Understand

O Vasco da Gama presented another of its reinforcements in this transfer window. This Friday, the 5th, it was the turn of the striker Fábio Gomes. Athlete arrives on loan from the Atlético-MGwhere it was little used.

Fábio Gomes granted its first press conference and has already made itself available to the technician Emílio Faro to take the field on Tuesday (9), when the Vasco faces, at 20:30, the black Bridgein Moisés Lucarelli, for the Serie Bcompetition known for the new reinforcement.

“Thank you for arriving here, having been well received, the crowd hugged me. I’m an area guy, tall, I head well, I’m fast because I’m tall, this gives me a lot of support. I want to help the team in the best way possible. Players have to be ready for everything, if you need me on Tuesday I’ll be available. EmilioI said that I had been training, going to the Athleticif you need me, I’m ready”, said Fábio Gomes.

“THE Serie B It’s hard, I played this competition in 2019 before going to the US. THE Serie B it will never be easy, everyone has their goals, we are here looking for access and even the title. I know the competition well, I know the shortcuts, I hope to respond,” she added.

At 1.92m tall, the forward stood out in the 2021 MLS season. In 31 games, he scored seven goals and scored another seven assists. He played on loan to New York Red Bullsafter being highlighted in the Westwhere he played in Serie B. Atlético-MGhowever, failed to match.