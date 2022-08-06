How to Format or Reset a Cell Phone: See Step by Step

Are you going to sell your cell phone? Has he been working too hard? Is the new update causing problems? There are several reasons to reset a smartphone to factory settings. This process erases all data from the device, leaving it as if it had just been taken out of the box after purchase.

So if you are going to restore your phone, make a backup before following our guide.

There are two ways to do a factory reset: via smartphone settings and recovery mode (Android) or via computer (iOS). The first method is the most practical, so we start our explanation with it:

How to format and reset your phone

iOS

Go to “Settings”. Tap “General”. Tap “Reset”. Tap “Erase Content and Settings”. Enter your device’s lock password. Tap “Erase iPhone”.

Image: Reproduction

Samsung

Go to “Settings”. Enter General Management”. Select the “Restore” option. Tap “Restore Factory Defaults”. Tap “Reset”. Tap “Erase All”.

Image: Reproduction

Motorola

Go to “Settings”. Tap “Backup and Reset”. Tap “Factory data reset”. Tap “Restore Phone”.

Image: Reproduction

Xiaomi

Go to “Settings”. Under “System and Device”, tap “Additional Settings”. Tap “Backup and Reset”. Then tap “Factory settings”. Tap the “Reset Phone” icon. Enter your Mi account password. Tap “OK”. A message will appear, tap “Next”.

Reset via recovery mode

If you are unable to access your Android device’s settings, you can reset it through recovery mode.

Turn off the device. Press the volume down button and the power button for a few seconds. To navigate the screen use the volume down button to reach the Recovery Mode option. To select, press the on/off button. An Android screen will appear. At this time, press and hold the power button. Press and hold the button, and at the same time press and release the volume up button. Use the volume down button to position yourself on Wipe Data/Factory reset. Click the power button to confirm. Select the option “Yes–Delete All User Data”. Click the power button to confirm. Wait a few minutes for the process to complete. Click on the Reboot option.

Reset iPhone from computer

In the case of the iPhone, if you are not able to access the device, you can do it from the computer.

Open Finder if you have a Mac with macOS Catalina 10.15. If you have a Mac with macOS Mojave 10.14 or earlier or a PC, open iTunes. Connect the device to the computer. If the device passcode request message or a “Trust This Computer?” alert appears, follow the onscreen steps. On your computer, select the device as soon as it appears. Click “Restore iPhone”. If you’re signed in to Finder, you’ll need to sign out before clicking Restore. Click Restore again to confirm.

The computer will erase the device and install the latest iOS.