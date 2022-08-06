Is your data plan from Tim? So, you need to understand how to activate this technology on your cell phone. Check out!

The new generation of internet is coming to Brazil, with the promise of improving connection speed and bringing more security. However, few Brazilians already have access to this new technology, so in this article, we are going to explain how to use Tim’s 5G. Check out!

What are the advantages of 5G?

5G internet is considered by many to be one of the greatest technological advances in the world, due to some unique characteristics. Check out what they are!

Greater security;

Speed ​​up to 20 gigabytes per second;

Compatible with multiple devices at the same time without decreasing the quality;

It consumes little electrical energy.

How to use Tim’s 5G?

To use 5G internet on your Tim chip, you don’t need to change your data plan. This technology will be automatically enabled on all devices that support 5G.

However, it is important to emphasize that the technology is present only in Brasília, Belo Horizonte (MG), João Pessoa (PB), Porto Alegre (RS) and São Paulo (SP). According to Anatel, the other capitals should receive 5G before the end of September 2022.

To find out if your cell phone is compatible with 5G internet, just access the Anatel website, click on the “Model” option and type your device model in the search field.

If you don’t know or are in doubt about your cell phone model, just search for its business name or the date of issue.

Another way to find out if your device is compatible with 5G is through the GSM Arena website, so just access the platform on your cell phone, click on “My Phone” and go to the “Phone Locator” option. Once this is done, the analysis will be performed automatically.

Image: Fit Ztudio / Shutterstock.com