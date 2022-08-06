Hyundai HB20 2023 goes on sale this Friday (5)

Introduced in early July, the Hyundai HB20 2023 can be purchased from this Friday (5) at the brand’s dealerships.

A model that has gained excellent acceptance since its market debut 10 years ago, the Hyundai HB20 is currently the most sold passenger car in Brazil, considering the accumulated from January to July.

For the 2023 line, the Hyundai HB20 received a visual update at the front and rear, as well as a reinforcement in the equipment package, especially in the top-of-the-line catalog (see full details and prices at the end of the text).

The 2023 HB20 will continue with the 1.0-liter naturally aspirated engine in its entry-level versions, which works exclusively with a 5-speed manual gearbox. The engine in question underwent a review to meet the Proconve L7 and delivers up to 80 hp and 10.2 kgfm of torque.

The more expensive options of the hatch receive the 1.0 TGDI engine under the hood, with turbo and direct injection. It offers up to 120 hp and 17.5 kgfm, and can operate with manual or automatic transmissions, both 6-speed.

According to Hyundai, the visual upgrade to the HB20 has made it bigger, with the length increased by 75 millimeters, with 50 millimeters on the front overhang and 25 millimeters on the rear overhang.

The 2023 HB20S sedan option also received the same improvements as the hatch, but its arrival on the market will take place at a later stage, but later this year.

Hyundai HB20 2023 Image: Disclosure

Check out the full breakdown of prices and standard items for the 2023 Hyundai HB20 below:

HB20 Sense 1.0 manually aspirated – R$ 76,690 (R$ 79,290 in the state of SP due to the higher ICMS)

Main standard items: 6 airbags, traction and stability controls, daytime running light, power windows and locks, on-board computer, cruise control and speed limiter, driver’s seat with height adjustment and radio

HB20 Comfort 1.0 manual aspirated – R$ 79,990 (R$ 82,690 in SP)

Main series items: Sense version + alarm, pocketknife key, electric trio, rear electric window, multimedia center with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto wireless systems, 15” rim wheels and body-colored door handles and mirror covers

HB20 Limited 1.0 manual aspirated – R$ 85,490 (R$ 88,390 in SP)

Main series items: Comfort version + automatic lighting of the headlights, reversing camera, steering wheel with height and depth adjustment, opening and closing of the windows by key, parking sensor, Bluelink connectivity system and 15” alloy wheels

turbo catalogs

HB20 Comfort 1.0 TGDI 6-speed manual – R$ 93,790 (R$ 96,990 in SP)

HB20 Comfort 1.0 TGDI auto. 6 gears – BRL 99,390 (BRL 102,790 in SP)

Main series items: Comfort version 1.0 aspirated + 16” alloy wheels, front grille with gloss black finish and fin antenna

HB20 Platinum 1.0 TGDI aut. 6 gears – BRL 105,390 (BRL 108,990 in SP)

Main series items: Limited version 1.0 aspirated + fog lights, electric rear windows, electric trio, electrically folding outside rearview mirror, LED taillights, leather-covered steering wheel and chrome external door handles

HB20 Platinum Plus 1.0 TGDI auto. 6 gears – BRL 114,390 (BRL 118,390 in SP)

Main series items: Platinum version + collision alert with autonomous emergency braking, blind spot monitoring, lane keeping assistant, adaptive high beam, LED daytime running light, fatigue detector, volumetric alarm, automatic air conditioning digital, start-stop, smartphone charger by induction, seats with upholstery mixing leather and fabric and headlights with projector.