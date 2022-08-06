“I found the way to speak a little…”

A photo posted recently by Roberto Justus generated many questions among internet users. That’s because he appears next to two women on a tennis court and his wife, Ana Paula Siebert, is not together. Followers pointed out a possible crisis in the couple’s marriage and soon made several comments on Roberto’s photo, in addition to questioning Ana Paula herself about her absence in the photo and why she did not like the publication.

“It started with a silly question here. It’s not two blondes. They’re two blondes, but I thought the way of talking was kind of… they’re two wonderful tennis professionals who work here in Miami and play with him when he’s here”, began Ana Paula answering the questions asked through the stories. Paula had already said that the two have a “free” relationship, without great charges.

Ana also captioned the video with the phrase “senseless judgment” and explained why she did not engage in the businessman’s post. “I was the one who treated the photo for him to post with a filter and a more beautiful color. I was the one who helped to look for their profile and start following his profile. In other words, I am supporting my husband. I think they are wonderful. they’ve been playing with him for a few years. I didn’t enjoy it because I went there and did all that, I didn’t remember to enter my profile to go there and enjoy it”, he clarified.

Ana Paula Siebert and Roberto Justus are enjoying their vacation in the United States. On social media, the couple is sharing some details of family and individual activities. Ana Paula has been married to Justus since 2015 and together they have a 2-year-old daughter, Vicky. Before marrying the model, Roberto had relationships with celebrities such as Adriane Galisteu, Eliana and Ticiane Pinheiro, with whom he was married for seven years.