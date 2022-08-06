With a sharp tongue, singer Naldo in participation in Barbacast, stated that he is one of the pioneers for funk to become what it has become today. Naldo also mentions that the singer Anitta would not exist if he had not had the success she had in previous years, before the explosion of the pop funk singer.

On the podcast, the singer still talks about his former manager Kamilla Fialhowho has also worked with the singer, and helped him a lot at a time in his career. “Kamilla is very right when she puts it like this: ‘without Naldo, Anitta wouldn’t exist’. I was the guy who turned funk into funk pop. I made funk an industry, industrialized the genre.”said.

Naldo also comments about the beginning of his career and how he showed his music to the industry: “When I recorded my first DVD, in 2011, at Citibank, that there was no Anitta, Ludmilla, none of those, there I show the industry that there was a funk pop, the new industrialized pop.”continued the artist.

In the podcast, the singer also compares the similarities between the two careers: “In 2008, I gave interviews saying: ‘I’m going to have a house in Miami, I’m going to make an international career, starting in Miami, for the Latin audience. Anita followed that.”. Completed the artist. The chat continued, and netizens on twitter commented on the matter.