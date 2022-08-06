Ibovespa closes up 0.55% and has a third consecutive week of gains; Dollar drops to BRL 5.16

The Ibovespa closed up 0.55% this Friday (5), at 106,471 points, accumulating an advance of 3.19% in the week. The index today differed from most benchmarks Americans, which closed down.

In New York, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq fell, respectively, 0.16% and 0.50%. The Dow Jones, however, managed to close in the green, rising 0.21%.

“The day was volatile and marked by Payroll, which impacted the trading sessions and was the main trigger [catalisador]”, points out Caio Tonet, head of W1 Capital’s variable income. “Job creation came at twice what was expected, showing that the economy is strong in the US, which raises a little concern, as it can make inflation last”, he points out.

In July, 528,000 non-agricultural jobs were created, according to Payroll, compared to a consensus projection of 250,000.

“There is a fall in risky assets because investors interpret that the Fed may continue to be aggressive about raising the US interest rate”, explains Heitor Martins, equity specialist at Nexgen Capital.

Read too

According to experts, the publication of the Payroll boosted the yield curve in the US – the treasuries with a ten-year maturity, its rates rose 15.8 basis points to 2.834%, while the two-year rate rose 3.283%, up 13.8 points.

The yield curve in Brazil, at the short end, ended up advancing in the wake of what was seen in the United States. The DIs for 2023 had their rates advancing three points, to 13.77%, and those for 2025 saw their rates advancing one point, to 12.10%. On the long end, however, Brazilian contracts fell, with the DI for 2027 with its yield retreating seven points, to 12%, as well as the one for 2029, which was 12.23%.

“The Brazilian yield curve had a reasonable detachment from the movement abroad, driven by the decision of the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom), with the market gaining visibility that we are at the end or at least close to the end of the cycle of high interest rates ”, points out Dan Kawa, manager of TAG Investimentos.

Tonet, however, points out that the high part of the curve this Friday was responsible for the fall of companies linked to consumption – which had registered a good performance in the last trading sessions.

The biggest drop on the Ibovespa was for the preferred shares of Alpargatas (ALPA4), with minus 13.54%, after the company released its quarterly balance sheet. Right behind came the common shares of Americanas (AMER3) and Magazine Luiza (MGLU3), which fell by 7.82% and 5.39%, respectively.

On the other hand, strong US economic activity helped boost commodity prices, which closed slightly higher. A barrel of Brent crude advanced 0.23% to $94.34. A ton of iron ore on the Dalian exchange rose 2.55% to US$ 107.12.

“Ore is recovering from the fall of the last few days, with a decrease in fears regarding demand in China”, adds Martins.

PetroRio (PRIO3) and 3R Petroleum (RRRP3) were among the highest on the Ibovespa, rising by 3.08% and 2.82%. CSN (CSNA3) and Gerdau (GGBR4) advanced 2.67% and 2.07%.

Commodities, along with the decline in interest rates at the long end, helped the real to strengthen against the US dollar. The commercial dollar fell 1.03%, to R$5.166 in purchases and to R$5.167 in sales, even with the DXY, an index that measures the strength of the American currency against other currencies, rising 0.82%.

“As much as the interest rate is still high, the visibility that interest rates will stop rising can bring flow, with investors positioning themselves to surf the end of the cycle and the eventual rise of the Stock Exchange and Ibovespa”, explains Dan Kawa .

Still not investing abroad? XP strategist gives a free class on how to become a partner in the largest companies in the world, straight from your cell phone – and without speaking English

Related