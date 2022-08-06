In a book, Samara Felippo talks about her bisexuality

Actress Samara Felippo opened her heart, and told a lot about her career and personal life in the book she is releasing, entitled “Mulheres Que Habitam Em Mim”.

Mother of two girls, Alicia, 13, and Lara, 9, from her relationship with basketball player Leandrinho Barbosa, she talks about feminism, relationships, and sexuality in the publication.

Another protagonist in a part of the book is his current partner, Elídio Senna, with whom he has lived since 2020, after five years of dating. “I never really liked routine, always having to do the same things. And marriage, life together, has a lot of routine. In many cases it is quite suffocating.”

Samara, who has gone topless during a carnival, also says that it was through her relationship with her partner that she discovered her bisexuality. “With Elídio it has been in a more open, light and free way. It’s been good chemistry for us, no strings attached. Even with him, I discovered my bisexuality without taboos or fear. I always felt like kissing women too, but there was always a side of guilt and ‘mistake’. As if I couldn’t feel it. I spent years in denial. So good to be free. And I want this to be passed on with warmth and naturalness to my daughters. I still haven’t sat down and talked openly about it, but it’s not taboo for them these days either,” she said.