In addition to the sports version, Fiat Fastback will inaugurate Stellantis technology in Brazil

One of the most anticipated premieres for this year, the Fiat Fastback will hit the market in the last quarter of 2022 bringing a unique proposal among national SUVs.

But it’s not just the bold shapes of the body that the model deserves our attention. For Stellantis as a whole, it will be up to the SUV to introduce an important novelty in terms of technology here in Brazil.

According to columnist Fernando Calmon, the Fiat Fastback expected to be Stellantis’ first locally produced flex-fuel hybridto be held in Betim (MG).

So far, only Toyota manufactures the Corolla and Corolla Cross in the country with this type of technology.

Stellantis, in turn, is committed to expanding the electrification of its portfolio in Brazil, promising to have at least 20% of its vehicles offered here with some type of electric propulsion assistance by 2030. The percentage encompasses all brands of company cars operating in Brazil, in this case Fiat, Jeep, Peugeot, Citroën and Ram.

Probably, if the investigation is confirmed, Stellantis should capitalize on the presentation of the Fiat Fastback hybrid flex and make the debut of the novelty at a later stage in relation to the launch of the SUV, leaving to introduce the future electrified option, who knows, in 2023.

Another important point involving the Fiat Fastback will be its role in developing the Abarth brand in Brazil.

Alongside Pulse, Stellantis should also bring to the market a top-of-the-line sporting option for the Abarth-branded Fastbackaccording to findings by Fernando Calmon.

Probably, as in the case of the Pulse AbarthFiat should scale the 1.3 GSE engine to appear under the hood of the Fastback Abarth, who knows even carrying out some improvements so that the coupe SUV can count on more than the 185 hp and 27.5 kgfm that the 1.3 turbo with direct injection delivery on other Stellantis products manufactured in the country.

The Fastback Abarth will certainly feature revisions to the brake, suspension and steering systems to reinforce the brand’s sporting character.

Considering the naturally more dynamic silhouette of a coupe SUV, a model like the Fastback with the Abarth brand is a natural idea and will be very welcome in the novelty portfolio.

Like the hybrid Fastback, the Abarth configuration will probably follow its own launch schedule, even for Fiat to be able to move the market with the initiative. We will closely monitor all the brand’s movements!