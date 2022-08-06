In post-privatization, the meeting to seal the future of the company – Money Times

THE electrobras (ELET3) will elect this Friday (5th) a new board of directors, in an important step to guide the company’s future after the privatization which moved R$ 29.29 billion in June.

The market’s expectation is that, once the board members are chosen, the company will have the flexibility to implement changes that can bring about an operational improvement.

This year, ELET3 has appreciated by almost 50%, amid expectations of efficiency gains with privatization. For Itaú BBA, the share at R$47 is still “cheap”, given its ability to generate cash flow and pay dividends.

Eletrobras: What’s at stake

The new board will have 11 members and should run until at least 2025, which would give the company time to move forward with a new business strategy, points out Marcelo Sá and the Itaú BBA team.

They say the best and most likely scenario is an election with the nine names proposed by common shareholders.

Preferred shareholders will vote in a separate election, but at the same meeting, for a director. A member of 3G Radar, Pedro Batista is so far the only candidate presented for the election.

Eletrobras employees have the right to appoint a director. Carlos Eduardo Rodrigues Pereira has already been elected and will remain on the board.

The company must also elect a new CEO. The market’s expectation is that former president Wilson Ferreira will return to the position, after resigning from the command of vibrate (VVBR3).

“There is a possibility that it will be approved by the board on the same day. If this is not the case, we believe that his name will be approved within a week”, pointed out the Itaú BBA analysts.

