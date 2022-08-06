In the final stretch, Lúcia França grows as vice chosen by Haddad – Prisma

The PT candidate for the São Paulo State Government, Fernando Haddad, chose as his vice Lúcia França, wife of the Senate candidate on his ticket, Márcio França, from the PSB, who gave up running for Palácio dos Bandeirantes in favor of PT.

The announcement is scheduled for this Friday, the last day of the deadline established by the Electoral Justice for party conventions. The information was obtained by the blog on a reserved basis. “There’s a 90% chance it’s her,” the source said.

Lúcia França is a member of the PSB. At the core of the PT campaign, there is a consensus today that the candidate needs a woman in the position of vice. The blog found, however, that the name chosen is not a consensus among PT supporters.

The choice overrides an eventual ally of the PDT. Talks with the party’s president, Carlos Lupi, for an alliance to form a ticket with the PT did not evolve. The PDT chose to have a state platform for its candidate for the Planalto, Ciro Gomes. The native of Ceará has been harshly critical of his opponent, former President Lula, from whom he has sought to withdraw votes from left-wing voters.

Haddad is placed first in the voter preference polls for Palácio dos Bandeirantes. The PT gave an interview to journalist Reinaldo Gottino, from the program General balance gives Record TVin the series of hearings promoted by the station with candidates for state governments.

In a conversation with the blog, Haddad declared that, in the event of Bolsonaro’s victory to govern the country, he will have a relationship “based on the law” with the eventual head of the federal executive. “I work with a dream, not with a nightmare. But, in hypothesis, I act in the form of the law. I will not give up any rights of São Paulo”, he declared. “I even filed a lawsuit against the Dilma government to renegotiate and write off 60% of the debt at the time I was mayor. [da capital]”, he exemplified.

The PT candidate also recognized the merits of the PSDB governments, such as the good fiscal condition of the state coffers. But he defended alternation in power, after 28 years of toucan governments in São Paulo.

About being the natural candidate to succeed Lula in the Planalto, in case of victory for both, Haddad was cautious. “We are far from that day. We have a very difficult campaign ahead. Let’s respect the voter and try to convince him of the best way”, he replied.