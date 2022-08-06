In yet another ‘restart’, Neymar is 8 goals away from becoming the 4th top scorer in PSG’s history; see who are the few that surpass the Brazilian

With Neymar on the field, PSG debuts in the French Championship this Saturday (6) against Clermont. The match will be broadcast live on ESPN on Star+

Packed after invoicing the French Super Cupthe first title of the 2022-23 season, the Paris Saint-Germain debut on French Championship against Clermontthis Saturday (6), at 16:00 (Brasília time), away from home, with live broadcast by ESPN on Star+.

After an underwhelming campaign and rumors of a possible departure from the French capital, Neymar turned around and is about to climb one more step in the artillery of the PSG.

Shirt 10 enters the field with morale after hitting the net twice in the 4-0 victory over Nantes, being decisive in winning the first cup of the ‘Galtier Era’.

With the two goals, Neymar reached the 102 goals by the French team, since he was hired with the barcelonain 2017, and became the fifth top scorer in the history of the French club.

The Brazilian overcame Dominique Rocheteauformer striker who played for PSG between 1980 and 1987. Now, need 8 goals to overtake the Portuguese Pauleta and reach the top 4.

In fourth place, Pauleta scored 109 goals for Paris Saint-Germain between 2003 and 2008.

In the top 5 of the players who scored the most for the French club, only Neymar and Kylian Mbappe still work for the team and can expand their brands.

Who leads the ranking is the Uruguayan Edinson Cavani with 200 goals. already the swede Zlatan Ibrahimovicwith 156appears in third place.

See the ranking of PSG’s top scorers: