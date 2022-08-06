Inhapi and Ouro Branco register suspected cases of Monkeypox, says Sesau

The agency points out that the suspects remain under home isolation, without a negative evolution of the state of health and, after fulfilling the recommended period of isolation, they will be released. In all, in the state, 14 people are being monitored, nine men and five women.

Sesau points out that the results of Monkeypox’s diagnostic tests do not yet have a release date, as they are processed by the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz), which is located in Rio de Janeiro.

For this, the biological material is collected by the Central Laboratory of Alagoas (Lacen/AL) and sent to the capital of Rio de Janeiro, through a carrier contracted by the Ministry of Health (MS).

Monkeypox is a disease currently treated as a global health emergency by the World Health Organization (WHO).

disease symptoms

The most classic symptoms associated with monkeypox are:

– fever,

– headache and body aches,

– back pain,

– chills,

– tiredness,

– skin sores (skin rashes) and

– swollen lymph nodes (which commonly precede the characteristic rash of the disease).

Monkeypox is transmitted, according to the WHO, through:

– close contact with skin lesions,

– by respiratory secretions or

– objects used by a person who is infected.

prevention and treatment

The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) guides that the use of masks, distancing and hand hygiene are ways to avoid contagion by monkeypox. Considering that initial data showed that the largest number of reported cases were concentrated in the group of men who have sex with men, the director of the World Health Organization WHO advised that this public should consider reducing, at this time, the number of sexual partners to decrease the risk of exposure.

The disease usually resolves on its own (is self-limiting) and symptoms usually last 2 to 4 weeks. There are no specific treatments for monkeypox virus infections, according to the US Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

However, the monkeypox virus and the smallpox virus are genetically similar, which means that drugs and vaccines to protect against smallpox can also be used to prevent and treat monkeypox.