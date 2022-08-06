Instituto Cuca will be the first team from Ceará to play in the Superliga in the competition’s history – Play

For the first time in history, Ceará will have a representative in the Volleyball Superleague 2022/2023, the main competition of the modality in Brazil. O Instituto Cucathird place in Série B 2021/2022, was invited by CBV (Brazilian Volleyball Confederation) and accepted to fill the vacancy left by Funvic Natal, then the only Northeastern in the dispute.

Only representative of the North-Northeast in the second division of Serie B 2021/2022, the men’s team, totally amateur, made a great campaign and almost won a direct spot for the volleyball elite national. In the semifinals, he was defeated by Araguari and postponed his dream of access.

This Friday afternoon (5), the mayor of Fortaleza, José Sarto, announced and congratulated the team for winning the spot. Watch below:

The last time a team from the state participated in a national professional indoor volleyball tournament was in 2012, in the first edition of Superliga B, with UFC (Federal University of Ceará) finishing in fourth place.

VACANCY

In a note, the CBV explained that the Independent Lawyers Commission evaluated the financial regularity of the 24 teams able to participate in the Superliga. The group understood that 23 are regulars while the Vôlei Funvic Natal team did not comply with the stipulated requirements of financial fair play and had the registration rejected.

According to the regulations, the substitute for the Rio Grande do Norte team must be third in Superliga B 2021/22, in the case of Instituto Cuca.

Teams confirmed in the Men’s Superliga 2022/23

Sada Cruzeiro (MG) Fiat/Gerdau/Minas (MG) Sesi-SP Vedacit Volleyball Guarulhos (SP) Apan/Eleva (SC) Volleyball Renata (SP) Farma Conde Vôlei – São José (SP) Montes Claros America Volleyball (MG) Brasilia Volleyball (DF) Suzano Volleyball (SP) Uberlândia Volleyball/Praia Clube (MG)

