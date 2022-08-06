Inter confirms the signing of defender Igor Gomes | International

Inter confirmed this Saturday morning the hiring of defender Igor Gomes, who passed through Barcelona’s B team. The 21-year-old, 1.85m, has signed a permanent contract until the end of 2023.

Igor Gomes had been in Porto Alegre since last weekend and underwent medical and physical examinations before being hired due to his recent injury history.

1 of 1 Igor Gomes defended Barcelona’s B team — Photo: Disclosure Igor Gomes defended Barcelona’s B team – Photo: Disclosure

The arrival of the youngster, who can also play as a right-back, coincides with the muscle injury of Rodrigo Moledo, who should miss Inter during the month of August. Gabriel Mercado, Vitão and Kaique Rocha are the other options in the cast of Mano Menezes.

Hired in 2018 for Barcelona’s youth team at age 18 for 350 thousand euros (R$ 1.47 million), Igor Gomes did not play for the Spanish club’s main team and also did not play professionally in Brazil.

He defended Coimbra’s under-20 team, from Minas Gerais, and stood out in Volta Redonda, at 18, in the São Paulo Junior Football Cup. In his resume, he also has a call-up for the Brazilian under-20 team.

Name: Igor Gomes Silva

Igor Gomes Silva Position: defender and right back

defender and right back Birth: 06/03/2001

06/03/2001 Natural: Barra Mansa-RJ

Barra Mansa-RJ Height: 1.85m

1.85m Past clubs: Volta Redonda, Coimbra Sports and Barcelona-ESP

